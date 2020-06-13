/
/
silvis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
57 Apartments for rent in Silvis, IL📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 10th Street
119 10th Street, Silvis, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1156 sqft
COMNG SOON! - Coming Soon!! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home 2 story home. This home features new paint, new carpet and floors. 1 car garage and a fenced in yard. Close to shopping areas, restaurants and interstates. Stove and Fridge supplied.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2221 8th St
2221 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Excellent Location - Efficient living and a convenient location describes this two-bedroom home with a 4-season room and fenced yard with patio. 1 Car attached garage. New paint and floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
304 8th street
304 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Silvis house for rent - Property Id: 240140 Updated 2 bedroom house in quiet neighborhood. Close to park and school. New flooring, recently painted rooms, new carpet in bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances. Enclosed front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Silvis
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$737
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$902
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 27th Ave.
1821 27th Ave, Rock Island County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
754 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Home - Newly Renovated - Move In Ready - Indeed this home is awesome. Come and live here NOW. It has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances included, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets allowed.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1346 18th Ave.
1346 18th Avenue, East Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 bedroom East Moline home - Check out this newly remodeled 3 bedroom in East Moline off 18th Avenue! Stove and fridge and furnished and is pet friendly! $250 non refundable pet fee paid at move in and an additional $25/month per animal.
Results within 5 miles of Silvis
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Greater Homewood
4 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1149 29th Street
1149 29th St, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Quiet & Clean Moline 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This 2 Bedroom townhouse sits in the heart of Moline close to public transportation. The Landlord supplies Direct TV in the living room with HBO & Show Time included. Over 200 plus channels. This is $120.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3552 4th St
3552 4th Street, East Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1756 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom House in wonderful East Moline location! - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1902 1st ave
1902 1st Avenue, Rapids City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3550 sqft
gorgeous riverfront home - check out the view!!!!! Newly updated 4000 sq ft home available immediately. this home features built ins, fireplace, large windows and so much more. (RLNE5680102)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
821 28th Street
821 28th Street, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$800
790 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bedroom home - Freshly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680117)
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 2nd St
105 2nd Street, Colona, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
815 sqft
105 2nd Street, Colona, IL 61241 - Rent is $925, and the tenant is responsible for paying gas, electric, water, and sewer bills. A security deposit of $925 is required upon signing.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5371 CROW CREEK Road
5371 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4066 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in the Pleasant Valley School District! Spacious 1.5 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with over 4,000 finished sq. ft. tucked away on private & secluded wooded lot in the heart of Bettendorf.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4793 57TH Avenue
4793 57th Avenue, Bettendorf, IA
5 Bedrooms
$3,499
3674 sqft
Unbelievable opportunity! Enjoy this fabulous 5 bedroom 4 bath rental home that also has a finished walk out basement! Located in the Haley Heights subdivision and also the Pleasant Valley School District.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3212 DUNDEE Street
3212 Dundee Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1164 sqft
Neat and clean 4 bedroom home in the Pleasant Valley School district. Over 2,000 sq ft of finished living space. 1 full bathroom and 1 3/4 bath. 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Walkout basement. Fenced yard.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
710 4th st
710 4th Street, Colona, IL
2 Bedrooms
$790
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 05/20/20 2 and possible 3 bed room house - Property Id: 278601 The house has been updated in 2017 with new shower, central air conditioner, new carpet, new heating system, front parking lot, and many others.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rockview Estates
1 Unit Available
3530 34TH Street
3530 34th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
Really nice 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Convenient central location in Rock View subdivision. Appliances included. 1 reserved off street parking space included. Available June 1. Illinois Executive Order Prohibits showing of tenant occupied properties.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3430 HOLIDAY Court
3430 Holiday Court, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garden level apartment. Fresh paint and flooring. Rent includes 1 attached garage. Off street and on street parking. Common area coin operated laundry. Close to elementary school & shopping.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5102 25 Avenue Court
5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL
Studio
$1,100
978 sqft
Completely Remodeled Throughout...Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom & Walk-In Closet.
Results within 10 miles of Silvis
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North Side
21 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$610
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Silvis, the median rent is $448 for a studio, $547 for a 1-bedroom, $699 for a 2-bedroom, and $918 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Silvis, check out our monthly Silvis Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Silvis area include Augustana College, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and Saint Ambrose University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Silvis from include Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Carbon Cliff.