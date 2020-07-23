Apartment List
31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shiloh, IL

Finding an apartment in Shiloh that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
707 Christy Lane
707 Christy Ln, Shiloh, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/QyAKgo7qhbw 2 Bedroom, one full bath and one 3/4 bath 2 Story Duplex with one car attached garage. Living room with laminate floor. Eat-in kitchen with laminate floor, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal.

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Yorkshire
21 Yorkshire Lane, Shiloh, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
800 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/PS9aFrVEMdw 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment. Living room, dining area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Walk-in closet in the bedroom. Coin Laundry facilities on site. Off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Shiloh
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$870
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
657 Carol Ann Drive
657 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. Wood laminate flooring in the living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and hallway. The living room has a gas fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen.

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
648 Carol Ann Drive
648 Carol Ann Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with 1 car garage. Newer carpet throughout. Living room with gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has newer electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
206 Meadowbrook
206 Meadowbrook Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$665
980 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath mobile home for rent in the desired O'Fallon area. Spacious living room offers area for entertainment with an open concept kitchen. Yard is fully fenced in and there is an abundance of nature to enjoy in this quiet home.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
305 GRIFFIN GATE
305 Griffin Gate Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
Two Story Home in O'Fallon Meadows Subdivision, 17 x 13 Formal Living Room and 13 x 11 Dining Room, 16 x 12 Kitchen Includes Oak Cabinetry, Glass Top Range and Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Adjacent Eat In Area
Results within 5 miles of Shiloh
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
3 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
2 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
792 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1337 North County 1337 North County
1337 N County Road, St. Clair County, IL
1 Bedroom
$595
Available Soon: 1 Bed 1 Bath - This property is a short drive to Scott Air Force Base, McKendree University & Southwestern Illinois College. We are also minutes to highway 64.

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Eagle Ridge
303 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit appx 800 SF. Wood laminate floors in the living room with brick surround fireplace. Sliding doors to patio. Kitchen with wood laminate flooring, beautiful tile backsplash, updated kitchen faucet.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1024 South Charles Street
1024 South Charles Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Welcome to your very own home near the Fairgrounds close to restaurants and entertainment. This house offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a whole lot of character. With a full, unfinished basement, storage space will not be an issue.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1220 Natalyns Trace
1220 Natalyns Trace, O'Fallon, IL
6 Bedrooms
$2,900
4560 sqft
Notice the EXTRA details! Immaculately maintained wood flooring, solid doors & natural light, coupled w/ a breathtaking STONE fireplace will stop you in your tracks.

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Judith Lane
33 Judith Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
Single-family ranch home with front patio, lots of mature trees located close to shopping. 3 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Large eat-in kitchen with a ton of cabinets, electric cooktop, double stove, refrigerator.

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
506 N. 16th Street
506 North 16th Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1576 sqft
Pictures coming soon! You have a lot of room in this cute 2 bedrooms, one bath ranch home with a finished walkout basement. The main level has both bedroom, full bath, living room, kitchen, and enclosed back porch.

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Ashley Drive
110 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
540 sqft
Upper-level condo with 1 bedroom, 1 bath approximately 540 SF. Carpet in the Living Room/Dining area combo and in the bedroom. Kitchen with electric stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
163 Eagle Ridge
163 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
View video tour at https://youtu.be/RranyxsO43I 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 800 SF Garden level condo. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood in the living room and a wood-burning fireplace.

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
117 Timber
117 Timber Drive, Swansea, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1563 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/ynQRmz-3Asw Cathedral ceilings welcome you into this 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home. Lots of natural light in the carpeted living room. Separate dining area off the kitchen.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
953 Benjamin Drive
953 Benjamin Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2834 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Desired location! Incredibly maintained 2 story home in the "Moye School' neighborhood. Enjoy your family meals on the beautiful deck, eat-in kitchen or in the formal dining room.

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
264 Eagle Ridge
264 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit appx 800 SF. Wood floors in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen & bathroom. Living room with fireplace and sliding door to patio.
City Guide for Shiloh, IL

Shiloh, IL is the home of the Saint Louis Science Center, which is rated as one of the top five science centers in the United States.

Shiloh, IL, is a rather small village located in St. Clair County, Illinois, and is part of the Saint Louis Metropolitan area. More than 11,000 people make their home in this quaint little village. The name of the village is derived from the log Shiloh Meeting House, the longest-organized United Methodist church in Illinois. St. Clair County, which was established in 1970, was one of the first counties to be established in Illinois and was named after Arthur St. Clair., who was the Governor of Northwest County. This area was known as Three Springs in 1807, due to the presence of three springs at the bottom of the hill from where the church held its meetings in those days. Shiloh was incorporated as a village in 1905, which is when the name change occurred. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Shiloh? Look no further, we have information on different places for rent, such as duplexes for rent, month-to-month apartments, one-bedroom apartments and other rental homes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shiloh, IL

Finding an apartment in Shiloh that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

