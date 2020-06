Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

A Available 07/10/20 Leasing for July-$765!

2 bedroom, one bath Townhome. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room. Kitchen includes a dishwasher. Great storage in spacious bedrooms. Washer/dryer included. Attached Car Port. The new resident will enjoy a smoke free environment! This is a pet free building. Practially on the U/I golf course. Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. ppmrent.com 217 351 1800 Electronic applications will ONLY be accepted at our company website.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/901-hartwell-dr-savoy-il-61874-usa-unit-a/fc5c9d82-7024-457c-8c13-fb94ccd29e96



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5600422)