Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:52 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Savoy, IL with garage

Savoy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Tickseed Ave.
203 Tickseed Ave, Savoy, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
203 Tickseed Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Savoy

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2706 South 1st Street
2706 South First Street, Champaign County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Available 06/15/20 Available NOW! -$1190! 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths ready now. This duplex has so much space for the money. A living room, family room, dining room! Washer/dryer hook ups. The bedrooms have great storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2110 Ivy Court
2110 Ivy Court, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Available 06/19/20 Just about ready for move in. We couldn't wait....excuse the dust in the pictures! Super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Southwest Champaign. Fresh paint and brand new wood like floors everywhere.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bolten Field
1 Unit Available
708 S Ashton Ln
708 Ashton Ln S, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1872 sqft
708 S Ashton Ln Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Tri-Level - This Tri-Level has it All - 3 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, big family room, laundry and full bath downstairs. On main floor is the living room, kitchen and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Savoy
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
24 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
38 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1325 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,319
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
1 Unit Available
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL\nWelcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clark
1 Unit Available
702 S. McKinley Ave.
702 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2084 sqft
CLARK PARK- 3 BED 3 BATH - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the edge of Clark Park, was completely remodeled November 2019, & features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, study, kitchen with new stainless

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
704 W. Illinois
704 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Now available! - (RLNE5407882)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August! Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3770 Thornhill
3770 Thornhill Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
3770 Thornhill Available 08/15/20 Available Now! 2 Bdrm Condo! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with all the amenities! Swimming pool, gym and beautiful grounds in a private condo community in southwest Champaign.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
3907 Summer Sage Ct.
3907 Summer Sage Court, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1948 sqft
3907 Summer Sage Ct. Available 08/15/20 3907 Summer Sage Ct. Champaign IL. - 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
324 E. Fairlawn Dr.
324 East Fairlawn Drive, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
324 E. Fairlawn Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2114 Rainbow View Rd
2114 Rainbow View, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2114 Rainbow View Rd Available 08/08/20 3BED/1.5BATH Availble Early August. - 3 BED 1.5 BATH located in east Urbana. Walking distance to schools, businesses, and parks! 2 miles to downtown Urbana.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2405 Lawndale Dr
2405 Lawndale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1025 sqft
Great 3-bedroom, 1-bath home in West Champaign Available for June! - Available in June! Great three bedroom, one bath home in West Champaign. This home has updated flooring throughout, as well as an updated kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
406 Highland
406 E Highlands Dr, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
406 Highland Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - Three bedroom, 1 bath bath home available in August. 1.5 car detached garage. Eat in kitchen. Nice size back yard. Pets are considered. (RLNE5505325)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave.
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1819 sqft
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 07/07/20 3-bedroom Town-home Available for July! - Available in July! This 3-bedroom townhome is perfect for anyone looking for a comfortable, modern home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clark
1 Unit Available
808 S. New
808 South New Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1374 sqft
808 S. New Available 09/15/20 808 S. New St, Champaign - Move in ready Bungalow-Updated kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, New flooring, fresh paint. New entry doors, new garage door opener, NEW HVAC system & windows. Privacy fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1518 W. Healey St.
1518 West Healey Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1450 sqft
1518 W. Healey St. Available 07/01/20 1518 W. Healey, Champaign, IL.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1704 Trails Drive
1704 Trails Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
B Available 07/10/20 Leasing for July! Only $1195---don't wait! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath, two story town home located in the Deerfield subdivision in Urbana! Chefs kitchen includes a huge pantry and newer appliances, including a dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratton
1 Unit Available
1110 N Hickory St.
1110 North Hickory Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
884 sqft
1110 N. Hickory - amazing 2 bedroom house, recently renovated. less than 1 mile from Downtown Champaign and I-74. Great location with a massive backyard and 2 car garage No Cats Allowed (RLNE5831617)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2019 Fletcher Street
2019 Fletcher Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
949 sqft
2019 Fletcher Street Available 08/07/20 Amazing 2 bedroom home available for August! - This 2-bed, 1-bath home at the corner of Mumford and Fletcher in Urbana is just what you're looking for.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Savoy, IL

Savoy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

