Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

203 Tickseed Ave.

203 Tickseed Ave · (217) 352-1234
Location

203 Tickseed Ave, Savoy, IL 61874

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 Tickseed Ave. · Avail. Sep 15

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
203 Tickseed Ave. Available 09/15/20 203 Tickseed Ave, Savoy - 3 bed, 2 bath beautiful condo!
Granite counter tops, stainless appliances
2 car attached garage, central heating & cooling
Fenced in patio, side yard

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $3,700 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,850. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $3,700. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $5,550, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450/ pet.. We look forward to hearing from you!!

(RLNE4983328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

