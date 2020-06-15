Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

203 Tickseed Ave. Available 09/15/20 203 Tickseed Ave, Savoy - 3 bed, 2 bath beautiful condo!

Granite counter tops, stainless appliances

2 car attached garage, central heating & cooling

Fenced in patio, side yard



Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $3,700 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,850. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $3,700. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $5,550, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450/ pet.. We look forward to hearing from you!!



(RLNE4983328)