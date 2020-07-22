Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Round Lake, IL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Round Lake offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Autumn Court
508 Autumn Court, Round Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2748 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home for Rent in Round Lake! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.

1 of 40

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Round Lake

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Great 1st floor with no stairs to climb. 2 Bedroom with 2 full baths including master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Brand new flooring thru-out entire unit. Brand new Fridge installed 3 months ago.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/8! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
380 Alta St
380 Alta Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
3 bedroom single family duplex - Property Id: 54935 Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced yard, attached 1 car garage, close to train and downtown Grayslake. Laundry room with mud room. Can show the week of July 20th.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
561 First St.
561 1st Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
561 First St. Available 08/01/20 Bright & Completely Remodeled 3BR/2BA Home with Great Backyard - Check out this completely remodeled home in Grayslake! New, New, New Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
615 Lake Shore Blvd Apt D
615 Lake Shore Boulevard, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Magnifico! All new 3-bedroom 3 bath first floor apartment. With gorgeous views of Bangs Lake!! Rebuilt from the ground up!! Everything in the unit is brand new. Central Air. Laundry in-unit.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
941 Manchester Circle
941 Manchester Circle, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1666 sqft
Front end unit. Fairfield model with an open floor plan feels like a single family home . Living room with fireplace, laminate floors, dinning room slider open to balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1625 Woodcrest Circle
1625 Woodcrest Circle, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE WOODHAVEN! BRAND NEW LUXURY VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, FRESHLY PAINTED IN TODAY'S HOTTEST HUES, WAINSCOTING, BRAND NEW WHITE CABINETS, BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
39285 North Park Avenue
39285 Park Avenue, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Charming home at an affordable price! Step-up ranch includes carpeted living room with built-ins, ceiling fan & updated light fixtures.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2900 sqft
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Shores
1442 N North ave b
1442 South North Avenue, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gigantic 3 bed 3 bath in Old Town! - Property Id: 173252 Extra large 3 bed 3 bath multi-level unit w/ private entrance is available immediately! Unique features throughout this bed and breakfast converted into residential address.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
452 E. Pine Lake Circle
452 Pine Lake Cir, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1800 sqft
452 E. Pine Lake Circle Available 09/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in Greggs Landing South - Pinehurst Subdivision - Model Home Townhome for Rent. The downstairs has hardwood floors and private patio backing to the Cuneo Mansion.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3121 S Waterview Ave
3121 South Waterview Avenue, McHenry County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 1 Bedroom 1 bath house for rent. New kitchen appliances/Washer/Dryer/Central Air/countertops/ floors/doors etc. EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW. (RLNE5935813)

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Tall Grass Ridge
801 Tall Grass Lane
801 Tall Grass Lane, Mundelein, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2638 sqft
801 Tall Grass Lane Available 08/05/20 Mundelein Home located in the Tall Grass Ridge Subdivision! - Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in the Tall Grass Ridge subdivision in Mundelein! This home offers 4 large bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial
City Guide for Round Lake, IL

The village whose population was once too small to be incorporated as a village, Round Lake experienced a population boom of double just during the first decade of the 21st century.

The inhabitants of Round Lake have consistently been trying to grow the village. The late 1800's saw landowners working hard to convince the railroads to come through, and farmers even gamed the system to become a village in the early 1900's when there weren't enough residents to do so. Even now, village leaders are working on an annexation program, and the population of the area is expected to exceed 20,000 by the year 2020. All signs show that Round Lake is moving toward a good destination. The mesh of nature, social life,and just good old living makes Round Lake an all-around great village. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Round Lake, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Round Lake offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Round Lake. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Round Lake can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

