63 Apartments for rent in Round Lake, IL with washer-dryers
The village whose population was once too small to be incorporated as a village, Round Lake experienced a population boom of double just during the first decade of the 21st century.
The inhabitants of Round Lake have consistently been trying to grow the village. The late 1800's saw landowners working hard to convince the railroads to come through, and farmers even gamed the system to become a village in the early 1900's when there weren't enough residents to do so. Even now, village leaders are working on an annexation program, and the population of the area is expected to exceed 20,000 by the year 2020. All signs show that Round Lake is moving toward a good destination. The mesh of nature, social life,and just good old living makes Round Lake an all-around great village. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Round Lake offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Round Lake. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Round Lake can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.