apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM
62 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Rolling Meadows, IL
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Meadows
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Meadows
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
20 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
30 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
33 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
18 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
31 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
13 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
134 Units Available
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,000
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2214 S Goebbert Rd 376
2214 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
Unit 376 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo - located near I90 - Property Id: 305869 - Open eat kitchen with breakfast bar - Large master bedroom with huge closet - Ceramic tile kitchen, six panel doors and recessed lighting - Outdoor pool next to
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1519 North Windsor drive 309
1519 North Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
Arlington Heights 1 Bed / Parking Included - Property Id: 312220 Top floor unit. Hardwood flooring throughout. Laundry in building. Stainless steel appliances. Cats allowed. Spacious layout with lots of natural light.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
525 N Quentin Rd
525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
400 W Rand Rd B302
400 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom Luxury Apartment - Property Id: 306100 Recently Updated 1 bedroom apartment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357
2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1471 North Winslowe Drive
1471 Winslowe Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Nice, clean, freshly painted and well maintained 2nd floor unit overlooking pretty views of the courtyard. Has newer light fixtures, dishwasher, granite countertops in the kitchen and laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
736 Dempster Avenue
736 Dempster St, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1100 sqft
Cute & cozy large 1 BR, 1 bath +den that can be used as 2nd bedroom. 1st floor unit overlooks park area. Huge LR / DR combo. Large master BR with WIC. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of parking available. Well maintained building.
