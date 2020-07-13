/
apartments under 1100
32 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Rolling Meadows, IL
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Meadows
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Meadows
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
20 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
33 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
134 Units Available
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,000
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2214 S Goebbert Rd 376
2214 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
Unit 376 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo - located near I90 - Property Id: 305869 - Open eat kitchen with breakfast bar - Large master bedroom with huge closet - Ceramic tile kitchen, six panel doors and recessed lighting - Outdoor pool next to
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357
2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
924 RIDGE Square
924 Ridge Square, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS DELUXE 1 BR+1 BATH 900 SQ FT CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR ELEVATOR BUILDING! NEWER EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PANTRY! NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT! NEW DOORS! FRESHLY PAINTED! PRIVATE PATIO OFF LIVING ROOM! LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING! MONTHLY RENT
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
603 East Falcon Drive
603 East Falcon Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 603 East Falcon Drive in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2249 NICHOLS Road
2249 Nichols Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
This home is move in ready for even the pickiest tenants! Beautiful laminate floors and stainless steel appliances! Water views from your kitchen window! Private patio! Ample Parking! Washer, dryer and storage just off the kitchen! No stairs!
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1222 Long Valley Dr., - 2A
1222 East Long Valley Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
No carpet! Rent including cooking gas, hot&cold water, heat and 2 parking spots. Full time handyman services. No dogs allowed in this complex by association
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
524 East Spruce Drive
524 Spruce Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
850 sqft
2 bedroom condo with 1 full bath that is currently in the process of being completely remodeled! (photos show process being completed) Brand new EVERYTHING including wood laminate flooring, paint, and appliances!!! Open concept living spaces
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Place
1 Renaissance Place, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained Complex features Resort style living in this bright updated unit, Newer laminate wood flooring, newer windows, open kitchen for extra style, bedroom features walk in closet, ceramic tile bath, beautiful view of the pool from
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1880 BONNIE Lane
1880 Bonnie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
FRESH NEUTRAL PLUSH CARPET & RECENT NEUTRAL PAINT. LARGE CLOSETS. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC. BRAND NEW FRIDGE AND GAS RANGE. NO BALCONY, BUT VERY NICE POOL/CLUBHOUSE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
Results within 10 miles of Rolling Meadows
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
71 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 02:35pm
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
9 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
24 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
