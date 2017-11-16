All apartments in Rockford
Find more places like 2309 9th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockford, IL
/
2309 9th Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2309 9th Ave

2309 9th Avenue · (815) 505-7871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2309 9th Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104
Keith Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We have a very nice 3 bedroom home with a finish basement that has a possible 4th bedroom! It has 1. 5 bath, Central Air, fenced in yard with 1car garage. Freshly painted with new blinds and new central air, hardwood floors all refinished . We are asking $1000 a month and $1000 deposit. We pay for water, garbage and sewer.

We do accept Sec 8. You will need proof of income and fill out an application. The application fee is $25. The house will be ready for a February 15th or sooner move in date. Please contact Ray at 779-770-9474 or Brian 815-298-4059, Louis 815-329-2725

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 9th Ave have any available units?
2309 9th Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rockford, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rockford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 9th Ave have?
Some of 2309 9th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2309 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2309 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockford.
Does 2309 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2309 9th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2309 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 2309 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2309 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2309 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2309 9th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr
Rockford, IL 61103

Similar Pages

Rockford 2 BedroomsRockford Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rockford Apartments with ParkingRockford Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIAurora, ILElgin, ILSt. Charles, ILFitchburg, WIDeKalb, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILCrystal Lake, ILNorth Aurora, IL
West Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILVerona, WIYorkville, ILDelavan, WILake Geneva, WILakemoor, ILCarpentersville, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, IL
Roscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WIMcHenry, ILSycamore, ILPingree Grove, ILBartlett, ILHuntley, ILMontgomery, ILHampshire, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityEdgewood College
Herzing University-MadisonUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison Area Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity