2309 9th Ave

Amenities

We have a very nice 3 bedroom home with a finish basement that has a possible 4th bedroom! It has 1. 5 bath, Central Air, fenced in yard with 1car garage. Freshly painted with new blinds and new central air, hardwood floors all refinished . We are asking $1000 a month and $1000 deposit. We pay for water, garbage and sewer.



We do accept Sec 8. You will need proof of income and fill out an application. The application fee is $25. The house will be ready for a February 15th or sooner move in date. Please contact Ray at 779-770-9474 or Brian 815-298-4059, Louis 815-329-2725