Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Upper Level in process of being remodeled - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with 3 season room, and with off street parking. Nice entry way in an old Victorian home. Near Swedish American Hospital. Beautiful entry staircase. Lots of storage. Tenants are required to carry renters insurance and are responsible for utilities



Rent 750.00 per month, deposit and move in fees 750.00 total due at signing 1500.00



No pets

At this time we do not except section 8.

18 years or older who will reside in the property must complete a credit and back round check.

All tenants 18 years of age