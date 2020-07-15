All apartments in Rock Island County

Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1821 27th Ave.

1821 27th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1821 27th Ave, Rock Island County, IL 61244

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Home - Newly Renovated - Move In Ready - Indeed this home is awesome. Come and live here NOW. It has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances included, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets allowed.

AVAIL the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent!

Call (563) 514-4956 to schedule a viewing and/or for further queries.

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE5788971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 27th Ave. have any available units?
1821 27th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Island County, IL.
Is 1821 27th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1821 27th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 27th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 27th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1821 27th Ave. offer parking?
No, 1821 27th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1821 27th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 27th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 27th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1821 27th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1821 27th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1821 27th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 27th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 27th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 27th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 27th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
