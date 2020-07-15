1821 27th Ave.

Amenities
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Home - Newly Renovated - Move In Ready - Indeed this home is awesome. Come and live here NOW. It has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances included, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets allowed.
AVAIL the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent!
Call (563) 514-4956 to schedule a viewing and/or for further queries.
Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807
(RLNE5788971)