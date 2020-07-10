/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Pingree Grove, IL with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1982 Diamond Head Trail
1982 Diamond Head Trail, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
Great rental opportunity in sought after Cambridge Lakes! 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2.5 Bath Newer Duplex. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar. Large living & family rooms.Sliding Glass doors to patio.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Aurora Drive, Unit 24
2220 Aurora Dr, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
968 sqft
Excellent 2nd floor condo with 9 foot ceilings and nice open floor plan. Roomy living room with patio door to balcony, nice dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Pingree Grove
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
546 Telluride Drive
546 Telluride Drive, Gilberts, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1194 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Gilberts townhome - Property Id: 2249 This beautiful Gilberts townhouse may just be the perfect home for you. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1194 sq ft.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
12950 Meadow View Court
12950 Meadow View Court, Huntley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1510 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2ND FLOOR END UNIT IN DEL WEBB'S ONLY ELEVATOR CONDO BUILDING.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
260 Comstock Drive
260 Comstock Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1896 sqft
SHADY HILL TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, BASEMENT, AND 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. HUGE MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATH WITH NICE WALK-IN CLOSET. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE ROOM SIZES. PLENTY OF STORAGE.
Results within 10 miles of Pingree Grove
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
42 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
28 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
30 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
48 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,166
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
71 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Falcon Greens
8208 Redtail Drive
8208 Redtail Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3248 sqft
Quintessential suburban living! Golfing community with golf course open to the public just down the street. Close to large park with walking trails and ponds. Beautiful Brick and Wood home on 1/2 acre lot. 4 or 5 bed rooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gifford Park
307 North St
307 North Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Townhouse - Property Id: 315047 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315047 Property Id 315047 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5912993)
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Park
520 Lawrence Ave Main floor
520 Lawrence Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
2br, very accesible and well located apartment - Property Id: 94161 Recently decorated w/spacious brand new kitchen, brand new appliances, clean basement and well located closed to Sherman Hospital, ECC, Grand Casino Victoria, The library and the
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Millbrook Townhomes
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
836 MILLCREEK Circle
836 Millcreek Circle, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1449 sqft
Located in a beautiful townhouse community, you will love this newly rehabbed home. From the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan to the finished walk-out basement, this tri-level townhome is lacking nothing.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
671 North Fieldcrest Drive
671 Fieldcrest Dr, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1555 sqft
Recently Remodeled 1/2 Duplex in Great Area! Open Floor Plan! Large Kitchen w/Custom Oak Cabinets, Newer Counter Tops, Ceramic Floor & Newer Appliances! Large Living Room w/Fireplace! Dining Room w/SGD to Patio! Newer Neutral Carpet & Paint
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lake In The Hills Estates
806 Menominee Drive
806 Menominee Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1387 sqft
Welcome Home to this comfortable newly remodeled home! Cute porch in front of the house provides access to open living area. Kitchen is gorgeous with tons of storage space, beautiful granite counter tops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2422 Emily Lane
2422 Emily Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1980 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse with easy access to Randall Road featuring 2 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. English basement has family room and main level laundry and deck. Pets ok on case by case basis with additional pet rent and/or deposit.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2134 Vernon Drive
2134 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Duplex with large fenced in backyard. Newly refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted. Large eat-in kitchen and full unfinished basement with hookups for washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. Duplex
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Creek Southwest
1816 W Highland Ave Unit C
1816 West Highland Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1189 sqft
Roomy condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen. Unit features a laundry room with washer & dryer plus a deck that runs across the entire front of the unit and a 2 car (tandem) garage.
Similar Pages
Pingree Grove 2 BedroomsPingree Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPingree Grove 3 BedroomsPingree Grove Apartments with Balcony
Pingree Grove Apartments with GaragePingree Grove Apartments with GymPingree Grove Apartments with ParkingPingree Grove Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILMundelein, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, IL