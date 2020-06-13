Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

676 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL

Finding an apartment in Park Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1412 CAROL STR
1412 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
RENOVATED 2 BED IN PARK RIDGE - Property Id: 165820 RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN PARK RIDGE TILE HEATED FLOORS LARGE LIVING OOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE RENOVATED KITCHEN / BATH WALKING DISTANCE TO LUTHERAN GENERAL

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1606 Hoffman Avenue
1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Vine Avenue
1212 S Vine Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st.

1 of 24

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Park Ridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
O'Hare
104 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7630 N MILWAUKEE
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1 BED IN NILES AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 165810 RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN NILES. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER. 2 ND FLOOR. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7628 N Milwaukee Ave 2B
7628 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
New on the market 1bed/1bath in Niles! - Property Id: 267384 Location: 7628 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1.050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Dutchmans Point
1 Unit Available
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9098 W. Terrace Drive 4L
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
672 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160536 One bedroom condo in Terrace Square condominiums located on the 4th floor. Great location, plenty of closet and storage space, near tollway, tons of nearby shopping. Pool, workout room, club house.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8424 W Catalpa Unit 101
8424 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath near Blue Line station and Ohare Airport - 1st floor upgraded unit with 2 large bedrooms & 2 baths. Large Kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors everywhere. Washer & dryer in the building. Close to O'Hare Airport.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8801 W. Golf Rd.
8801 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1075 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Amazing third floor unit overlooking pool area - Property Id: 64098 ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE! Updates throughout with an open concept kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9619 Bianco Terrace
9619 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Remodeled, clean and ready to be seen!! Wonderfully remodeled condominium with a great location close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and the tollway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, great school district. Water utility service is included. 3-month lease with option to renew.
Results within 5 miles of Park Ridge
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,726
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
$
11 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
City Guide for Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge is home to Kiddieland Amusement Park, a kiddie wonderland. Not a kid anymore? Don't worry, you'll be glad it's down the street when you get some of your own.

One interesting piece of trivia about Park Ridge is that U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, also a former First Lady, grew up here. The “Ridge” in the city's name comes from the suburb's location on a... you guessed it... ridge! Generally, the cost of living index for Illinois is lower than the national average, and the cost of living index for Park Ridge is 35 percent greater than the national median. Park Ridge residents enjoy pretty consistent weather patterns, with warm summers and very cold winters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Park Ridge, IL

Finding an apartment in Park Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

