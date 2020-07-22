31 Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL with move-in specials
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 36
1 of 25
1 of 40
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 55
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 36
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 41
1 of 21
Park Ridge is home to Kiddieland Amusement Park, a kiddie wonderland. Not a kid anymore? Don't worry, you'll be glad it's down the street when you get some of your own.
One interesting piece of trivia about Park Ridge is that U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, also a former First Lady, grew up here. The “Ridge” in the city's name comes from the suburb's location on a... you guessed it... ridge! Generally, the cost of living index for Illinois is lower than the national average, and the cost of living index for Park Ridge is 35 percent greater than the national median. Park Ridge residents enjoy pretty consistent weather patterns, with warm summers and very cold winters. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Park Ridge apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Park Ridge apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.