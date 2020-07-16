Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Orland Park, IL with gyms

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
9 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
$
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,939
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1838 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Results within 5 miles of Orland Park

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.
Results within 10 miles of Orland Park
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
101 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
38 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$915
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,072
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
12427 S Lincoln St
12427 South Lincoln Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1796 sqft
Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Ambriance Drive
501 Ambriance Drive, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
9990 sqft
EXQUISITE BRICK CUSTOM HOME IN COVETED AMBRIANCE GATED COMMUNITY. THIS IS A TRUE MASTERPIECE SET ON A THE BEST WATERFRONT INTERIOR LOT IN THE DEVELOPMENT. FEATURING 5 BEDROOMS AND 5.2 BATHS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Acacia Circle
125 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive
801 Village Center Dr, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1237 sqft
Everything imaginable right outside your front door You will LOVE living here! This large 2bed/ 2bath second floor unit faces west and features granite countertops, open floor plan, huge walk in closets, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.
City Guide for Orland Park, IL

Orland Park: it’s “where you want to be" (-Orland Park town motto)

If you've always wanted to live that T.V. neighborhood dream--you know, a place where creating social ties between neighbors is the norm and academic values are of the utmost importance--Orland Park, IL, is your paradise. This community of 57,767 people has been awarded by Money Magazine as the 45th Best Place to Live in America in 2006. It may be a bit pricey to live in such an affluent neighborhood, but if you play your cards right you'll be glad you did. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Orland Park, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orland Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

