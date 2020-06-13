Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL

Finding an apartment in Oak Lawn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Little Palestine
1 Unit Available
7117 W 93rd Street
7117 West 93rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Great Location 2 Bedroom in Oak Lawn - PRIME LOCATION!!! EZ ACCESS TO 294, NEAR PARK, MALL, GYMS AND MORE! COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Ridge Lawn Highlands
1 Unit Available
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10938 Jodan Drive
10938 Jodan Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
5100 W 96th St
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1169 sqft
Sought after penthouse with spectacular sunset views. Steps from Metra, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall. Offers modern-in town living in a quiet, secure, newly redecorated building.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Lawn
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mount Greenwood
3 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Lawn
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
575 sqft
Units in this four-story building have access to the very walkable neighborhood of Gresham, Chicago. On-site laundry is available, and individual units feature hardwood floors and a bathtub. Pets are welcome. Near Cook Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$915
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909 3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry).

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
1639 W 80th St 3
1639 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 2Bedrm --- 3rd Floor Apt in Auburn Gresham w/Heat - Property Id: 174955 Newly updated 2BR apartment with FREE HEAT ($350.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8839 S Loomis St
8839 South Loomis Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3bedroom Auburn Gresham Home - Property Id: 299744 3 bedroom 1 bath Unfinished basement Another Bathroom is also in the basement 2bedrooms on main level 1room upstairs plus den Enclosed back porch Garage parking for $100/month Move in fee $700 Pets

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
1351 W 90th St 1
1351 West 90th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful - Spacious - 2 Bed 1 Bath In Brainerd - Property Id: 294661 Unit is located in a great neighborhood with low crime rate. Unit is extremely spacious with large living room and bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
9005 S Loomis St #2
9005 S Loomis St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT! - Property Id: 293936 Bright and Spacious two bedroom apartment near Brained Park, just a few minutes from Evergreen Plaza shopping center. This unit is clean and ready to move in.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6329 S California Ave
6329 South California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
COZY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 294432 SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM IN SOUTH SHORE. ENJOY THE HARDWOOD FLOORS, MASTER BEDROOM AND ON SITE PARKING.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly
1 Unit Available
1639 W 78th St 3E
1639 W 78th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newly renovated Apartment Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 167722 Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments starting at $1,050/month. Close to highway, transportation, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6508 S Claremont Ave 4E
6508 South Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
Spacious Affordable 2 Bedroom! Near Warren Park! - Property Id: 285285 - Hardwood Floors - Washer/Dryer In- Unit - Central Air - Exposed Brick - Balcony - Queen Sized Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms - Gated Entry - Permit Parking - No Utilities

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R
7822 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 BD 1BA Apartment in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 252961 Beautiful, huge 2-bd, 1-ba apartment located in Auburn Gresham. This unit, located on the 3rd floor, is ready for move in.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
5959 S Sacramento Ave
5959 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Rehabbed 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253767 Studios, 1Bath Unit 1 $900/Month Unit 2 $900/Month Unit 3 $900/Month $500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval. 5959 S. Sacramento Ave.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
2949 W 60th St
2949 W 60th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$800
Studio 1Bath - Property Id: 253765 Studios, 1Bath Unit 1 $800/Month Unit 2 $800/Month Unit 3 $800/Month $500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval. 2949 W 60th St. Area: Chicago Lawn Requirements: -Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
2950 W 60th St
2950 W 60th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Rehabbed - Property Id: 253769 Rehabbed 1Bd , 1Bath Unit 1 $900/Month Unit 2 $900/Month Unit 3 $900/Month $500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval. 2950 W 60th St Area: Chicago Lawn Requirements: -Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.
City Guide for Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn, Illinois may be small but it's classification as a level 1 trauma center that treats more trauma patients than anywhere else in Illinois is impressive. Not only that, it is also one of the most sought-after work and residential areas in the state; talk about popular!

Located in north Illinois' Cook County, this village borders Palos and Hickory Hills in the west and Evergreen Park in the east. The area is no larger than 8.6 square miles with more than 56,000 people calling it home. This upscale locale is quite a hit with young people trying to chase the urban lifestyle. So if you feel young, pack up your belongings and book a ticket to this village.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Lawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oak Lawn, IL

Finding an apartment in Oak Lawn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

