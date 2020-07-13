/
apartments with pool
150 Apartments for rent in Niles, IL with pool
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
9098 W terrace
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
672 sqft
Features swimming pool and work-out room. Free parking. Hardwood flooring. Spacious closet. Includes stove/range and refrigerator. Laundry in building Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8809 West Golf Road
8809 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1050 sqft
Great location (Golf Mill). Transportation. Shopping Mall. Near to I-294. Huge condo available for lease. Pergo flooring, newer appliances, balcony, a/c, parking spot, pool, coin laundry all included. Control your own free heat. Move in fee: $250.
Results within 1 mile of Niles
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
3605 Central Rd 204
3605 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
1bed Remodeled Glenview with swimming pool - Property Id: 5701 All you have to do is move in! Great location Central Rd Glenview IL Rarely available! This affordable 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with parking has been freshly painted and hardwood
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
3609 Central Rd Apt204
3609 Central Road, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Condo For Rent in Glenview IL - Property Id: 289602 Beautiful property for rent in Glenview. Recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets and appliances, bathrooms and balcony..Beautiful view to residential pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
9622 Bianco Terrace E
9622 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Best Condo in Desplaines - Property Id: 311019 Best Condo in Desplaines 9622 Bianco Terrace, Desplaines, IL 60016 Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd Floor Sunny and spacious unit overlooking the courtyard in the La Casa Bianco subdivision.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4103 Florence Way
4103 Florence Way, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2400 sqft
BRIGHT and SPACIOUS 3 bed, 2.5 bath features high ceilings and has over 2400 square feet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9438 Bay Colony Drive
9438 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
AVAIL NOW! VERY CLEAN! NEWER WOOD FLOORS THRUOUT,NEWER WINDOWS,NEWER KIT APPLS. NEUTRAL DECOR THRUOUT, CAC, EAT-IN KIT W/WINDOW OVER SINK. SPLIT BR'S, REMOD HALL BATH. LOVELY COURTYARD VIEW FROM BALC. FREE USE OF WASHER & DRYER IN BUILDING.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
721 Oriole Avenue
721 North Oriole Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3535 sqft
THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8901 WESTERN Avenue
8901 North Western Avenue, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Beautifully cared for corner unit with balcony. Recently updated bathrooms, lots of closet space, master bedroom with it's own bath and walk-in closet. Heat, Gas & Water, Pool & Clubhouse included. Vacant and ready to move into!
Results within 5 miles of Niles
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
Irving Park
3422 W. Cullom Ave unit 3 unit 3
3422 West Cullom Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
3422 W.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
3854 S Parkway Dr 1A
3854 South Parkway Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Unit 1A Available 09/01/20 Walk to All State Insurance!!! Glenview Schools - Property Id: 311031 3854 S.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
Portage Park
5547 West WILSON Avenue
5547 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2600 sqft
Sharp! Prof. expanded & completely remodeled. High end finishes & gleaming hardwood floors thru out.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
O'Hare
5306 North CUMBERLAND Avenue
5306 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN COMPLETELY REMODELED LARGE 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM UNIT IN AN ELEVATOR BUILDING. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9725 WOODS Drive North
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH ONE PARKING SPACE IN THE HEATED GARAGE IS PRICED JUST RIGHT! ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC ARE INCLUDED! EVEN HEAT AND AC! IN UNIT LAUNDRY,EXTRA STORAGE SPACE IN GARAGE.
