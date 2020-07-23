/
/
moultrie county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Moultrie County, IL📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Westport
2 Westport Dr, Sullivan, IL
1 Bedroom
$673
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the charming town of Sullivan, IL, Westport offers affordable apartments with a variety of amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Moultrie County
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1712 W North 4
1712 West North 4th Street, Shelbyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Penthouse 2bed/2ba available - Property Id: 171835 For rent in excellent Wicker Park/Bucktown location! Incredible extra-wide home w/ skyline views.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Laker Landing
4213 Lakeland Boulevard, Mattoon, IL
1 Bedroom
$400
Welcome to Laker Landing! This price is for a single bedroom in a 2 bedroom unit! These super cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom units offer all of your Laker Students needs! Each bedroom has its own personal bedroom with large closets, exit door and
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1407 Charleston Ave
1407 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
1 Bedroom
$605
Brand new remodel available March 1, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with complimentary WiFi internet included with rent. Building under new ownership. Excellent downtown location in the heart of the Mattoon business district.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
1128 128 Maple
1128 1800 E, Shelby County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Quality one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, newer bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
934 34 Judson
934 North 34th Street, Decatur, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
800 sqft
Remarkable two bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building,
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
918 18 Green Bay
918 Walnut Avenue, Neoga, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Moultrie County area include University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, Parkland College, and Heartland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Champaign, Bloomington, Normal, Decatur, and Urbana have apartments for rent.