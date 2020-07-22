/
/
macon county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:16 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Macon County, IL📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
14 Units Available
Mound Park
Moundford Terrace
3750 N Woodford St, Decatur, IL
1 Bedroom
$431
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$556
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1179 sqft
Discover\nMoundford Terrace and you'll discover the quality of a comfortable, carefree, and enjoyable lifestyle.\nEnjoy\nA unique Apartment Community designed to offer generous amenities and energy efficient features.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
934 34 Judson
934 North 34th Street, Decatur, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
800 sqft
Remarkable two bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Macon County area include Bradley University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, and Parkland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Peoria, Champaign, Springfield, Bloomington, and Normal have apartments for rent.