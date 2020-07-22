/
/
/
overlook
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
85 Apartments for rent in Overlook, Moline, IL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
3 Units Available
Moline High School Lofts
1001 16th St, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$735
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Conveniently located blocks from Moline's vibrant downtown, high on 16th St.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1308 6th Ave
1308 6th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1302 6th Ave
1302 6th Ave, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much
Results within 1 mile of Overlook
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$747
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1828 - 4th St.
1828 4th Street, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1828 - 4th St. Available 08/28/20 3 Bedroom home near Cityline Plaza - 3 bedroom home near Cityline Plaza in Moline. Please contact Jeanie for info & showing 309-558-8078. (RLNE5971613)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1802 - 3rd St.
1802 3rd Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1802 - 3rd St. Available 08/21/20 2 BR/1 Bath home - Please contact Jeanie for info & showing of this home near Old Towne Moline 309-558-8078. (RLNE5598403)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1932 - 11th Ave B
1932 11th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 BR/1 BA home - 2 bedroom/1 bath home in Moline. Quiet street, close to 74 bridge. Please contact Jeanie for info and showing 309-558-8078. (RLNE5411184)
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
333 23rd Ave.
333 23rd Avenue, Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$925
333 23rd Ave. Available 08/21/20 4 BR/1 BA with 1 car garage - 4 Bedroom/1 bath home with 1 car attached garage located on bus route close to everything! $925/mo rent + $925 deposit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1902 15th St
1902 15th Street, Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1419 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Moline - Updated 4 bedroom home in Moline is ready to accept tenant. Big Kitchen with a large formal dining area. Updated Bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1320 5th Ave. - 202
1320 5th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath Loft in downtown Moline. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, riverfront, bike paths and TaxSlayer Center. Landlord pays water, trash and sewer. No pets or smoking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4524 7th Avenue - 4
4524 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Newly updated with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinetry, new flooring and updated bathroom. Located near Augustana and minutes away from downtown Moline.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1160 26th St
1160 26th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Moline Available - Come and check this out! 2 beds 1 bath home in Moline, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.
Results within 5 miles of Overlook
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
11 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$565
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4720 26th Ave
4720 26th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1600 sqft
2 Bedroom House - Newly renovated 2 bedroom house in nice quiet neighborhood - 2 bedrooms - 1 bathroom - new appliances - large fenced in yard - 1 car detached garage CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5967362)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4021 11th St.
4021 11th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 08/01/20 Clean Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 316622 Three bedroom single-family home in a quiet and safe neighborhood, with great neighbors. Close to Black Hawk Road.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2523 Brady St Unit 2
2523 Brady Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1400 sqft
2 BR/1 BA apartment across from VanderVeer Park - Beautiful red brick colonial located across Brady from VanderVeer Park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
328 E 12th Ave
328 12th Ave E, Milan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1150 sqft
Beautiful Home - Newly renovated raised ranch house for rent located at 328 E 12th Ave, Milan, IL 61264 Rent is $1185, and the tenant is responsible for paying gas, electric, water, and sewer bills. A security deposit is required upon signing.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
619 13th Ave.
619 13th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
Big 5 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - This renovated rental home in Rock Island is a great place to call home. Tons of great features to enjoy living here. Your furry friends are also welcome. Key Features: - 5 bedrooms - 1.
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
730 16th St.
730 16th Street, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2016 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Bettendorf! - This beautiful raised ranch home in Bettendorf offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and an attached 1 car garage. New floors and paint throughout the home.