Apartment List
/
IL
/
moline
/
downtown moline
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

85 Apartments for rent in Downtown Moline, Moline, IL

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$747
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1320 5th Ave. - 202
1320 5th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath Loft in downtown Moline. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, riverfront, bike paths and TaxSlayer Center. Landlord pays water, trash and sewer. No pets or smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Moline
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
3 Units Available
Moline High School Lofts
1001 16th St, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$735
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Conveniently located blocks from Moline's vibrant downtown, high on 16th St.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1828 - 4th St.
1828 4th Street, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1828 - 4th St. Available 08/28/20 3 Bedroom home near Cityline Plaza - 3 bedroom home near Cityline Plaza in Moline. Please contact Jeanie for info & showing 309-558-8078. (RLNE5971613)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1802 - 3rd St.
1802 3rd Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1802 - 3rd St. Available 08/21/20 2 BR/1 Bath home - Please contact Jeanie for info & showing of this home near Old Towne Moline 309-558-8078. (RLNE5598403)

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1932 - 11th Ave B
1932 11th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 BR/1 BA home - 2 bedroom/1 bath home in Moline. Quiet street, close to 74 bridge. Please contact Jeanie for info and showing 309-558-8078. (RLNE5411184)

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1902 15th St
1902 15th Street, Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1419 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Moline - Updated 4 bedroom home in Moline is ready to accept tenant. Big Kitchen with a large formal dining area. Updated Bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1308 6th Ave
1308 6th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1302 6th Ave
1302 6th Ave, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4524 7th Avenue - 4
4524 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Newly updated with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinetry, new flooring and updated bathroom. Located near Augustana and minutes away from downtown Moline.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1160 26th St
1160 26th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Moline Available - Come and check this out! 2 beds 1 bath home in Moline, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Moline
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
11 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$565
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
37 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$1,159
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
15 Units Available
Crystal Ridge
5600 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1280 sqft
Crystal Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offers serene and affordable apartments in Davenport, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4720 26th Ave
4720 26th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1600 sqft
2 Bedroom House - Newly renovated 2 bedroom house in nice quiet neighborhood - 2 bedrooms - 1 bathroom - new appliances - large fenced in yard - 1 car detached garage CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5967362)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4021 11th St.
4021 11th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 08/01/20 Clean Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 316622 Three bedroom single-family home in a quiet and safe neighborhood, with great neighbors. Close to Black Hawk Road.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2523 Brady St Unit 2
2523 Brady Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1400 sqft
2 BR/1 BA apartment across from VanderVeer Park - Beautiful red brick colonial located across Brady from VanderVeer Park.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
619 13th Ave.
619 13th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
Big 5 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - This renovated rental home in Rock Island is a great place to call home. Tons of great features to enjoy living here. Your furry friends are also welcome. Key Features: - 5 bedrooms - 1.

Similar Pages

Moline 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMoline 2 Bedroom Apartments
Moline Apartments with GymsMoline Dog Friendly Apartments
Moline Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IAMoline, ILBettendorf, IA
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, ILMuscatine, IA
Rock Island, ILPark View, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University