mclean county
13 Apartments for rent in McLean County, IL📍
Traditions Bloomington Apartments
901 Valley View Cir, Bloomington, IL
1 Bedroom
$837
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1215 sqft
Traditions Bloomington sets the benchmark for quality and affordability in Bloomington, IL. Conveniently located near numerous dining, shopping & entertainment options, Traditions Bloomington’s location makes it the perfect place to call home.
Arbors at Eastland
208 South Prospect Road, Bloomington, IL
1 Bedroom
$545
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1028 sqft
Enjoy the best apartments in Bloomington, IL by making Arbors at Eastland your home today! Our new community is quaintly set in Hamlet of East Bloomington, IL.
Lancaster Heights
1462 E College Ave, Normal, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Nestled on 16-acres of lush tree-covered land, Lancaster Heights features spacious floor plans and ample amenities in one of the most sought-after locations in Normal, IL.
Lincoln Square
1700 N School St, Normal, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home to Lincoln Square Apartments where you'll discover your comfort is our number one priority! This attractive community is conveniently located in the heart of Normal, Illinois.
1311 S. Madison St
1311 South Madison Street, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Cute 2 Bedroom House!! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house Open floor-plan Original wood flooring throughout Newer Appliances Washer and Dryer in unit Off-Street Parking (RLNE5965448)
401 Pine St B
401 Pine St, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 306537 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/401-pine-st-normal-il-unit-b/306537 Property Id 306537 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5945155)
1614 Belclare Rd
1614 Belclare Road, Normal, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1540 sqft
3 bed 3.5 bath - Stunning 3 Bed 3.5 Bath townhome in northern Normal. Close to Prairieland Elementary, quick access to I55, 10 Minute drive to campus. Open concept living room/kitchen. Upstairs laundry.
2208 Peirce
2208 Peirce Avenue, Bloomington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1112 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath home on quiet street with garage and a great back yard and one of the best school districts in Bloomington! - This is a great home! 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathes, nice living room with hardwood floors and large front window.
207 Magnolia
207 Magnolia Drive, Bloomington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom House - Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Large Back Yard! Detached Garage Cute Built in! Open Kitchen and Living Space! (RLNE5670587)
Lang's Alley
405 S Morris Avenue 2
405 South Morris Avenue, Bloomington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
MUST SEE 2nd flr Dplx Apt No Carpet Near Downtown - Property Id: 238098 MUST SEE 2nd floor Duplex apt in quiet neighborhood with fenced yard, 2bdrms/1bth and large closets 5mins to Downtown Bloomington, 10mins to BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Ctr,
1311 W Elm
1311 West Elm Street, Bloomington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Cute 2-Bedroom House in Bloomington! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Nice Tiled Shower and Bathroom Large Open Living Area and Dining Room Enclosed Front Porch (RLNE5223304)
1741 Putnam Avenue - 5A
1741 Putnam Drive, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedrooms, All With...
Results within 10 miles of McLean County
217 E Prairie Street - 1
217 E Prairie St, Pontiac, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1320 sqft
1st floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, family room and enclosed porch. Laundry hook ups on 1st floor. Refrigerator and Range provided. No smoking and no pets allowed in unit. New carpet in living room and family room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the McLean County area include Bradley University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, and Parkland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Peoria, Champaign, Springfield, Bloomington, and Joliet have apartments for rent.