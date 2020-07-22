/
/
livingston county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM
3 Apartments for rent in Livingston County, IL📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
444 W James St 904
444 West James Street, Dwight, IL
Studio
$1,250
Great Lincoln Park Location! Studio Available! - Property Id: 192470 This great studio features large walk-in closet, carpeting, A/C.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Place- Dwight
112 South John Street, Dwight, IL
1 Bedroom
$507
To make it easier to join the Country Place - Dwight family in these tough times, we're giving new residents who apply by June 30th the option to pay their security deposit in installments over three months.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
217 E Prairie Street - 1
217 E Prairie St, Pontiac, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1320 sqft
1st floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, family room and enclosed porch. Laundry hook ups on 1st floor. Refrigerator and Range provided. No smoking and no pets allowed in unit. New carpet in living room and family room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Livingston County area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Peoria, and Champaign have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILPeoria, ILChampaign, ILWheaton, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILBloomington, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, IL
Normal, ILRomeoville, ILDecatur, ILLisle, ILOswego, ILOak Lawn, ILMorris, ILChannahon, ILRantoul, ILCrest Hill, ILIngalls Park, ILPlainfield, IL