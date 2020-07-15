40 Apartments for rent in Pekin, IL📍
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1416 Peoria St
1416 Peoria Street, Pekin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
All new construction! This is your chance to move into a brand new duplex. Schedule your walk-through today. Call Jerri - 309.360.9453 All new construction! This is your chance to move into a brand new duplex. Schedule your walk-through today.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
North of Broadway
2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2
2433 Lakeshore Drive, Pekin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2 in Pekin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1203 Summer St 3
1203 Summer Street, Pekin, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled Single Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 393 Newly remodeled cute single bedroom, upstairs, apartment. This unit is one of three units in the home. Nice neighborhood with great neighbors. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.
Results within 5 miles of Pekin
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne South
1824 W Lincoln Ave
1824 West Lincoln Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath house - Property Id: 316083 825 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side Up
2001 W Antoinette St
2001 West Antoinette Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 316135 750 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard with ramp
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Eagleview
2021 S Stanley St
2021 South Stanley Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 316159 725 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month Stove and Fridge
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
7118 S Washington St
7118 South Washington Street, Bartonville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
3 Bedroom house Bartonville Nicely remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bath house for rent. New stainless steel appliances, freshly painted grey walls, new floors, etc. Includes detached 1.5 stall garage and partially fenced in the back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
254 Keil
254 Keil Street, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1176 sqft
Centrally located three to four bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in East Peoria. Updated full bathroom. One stall detached garage. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Highland, Apt. 4
408 N Highland St, Creve Coeur, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Upstairs - 1 Stall Garage - Refrigerator - Stove - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Deck No Section 8 No Pets No Smoking 309-685-9299 Link to Rental Application: https://lodgingandroadhouse.managebuilding.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Shadoway Dr. - A
139 Shadoway Drive, East Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
2 bedroom house East Peoria Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom house on a quiet dead-end street in East Peoria. This is a smaller house with no garage or basement, approximately 700 sq. ft. ideal for a single person or a couple.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1521 S Lydia Ave
1521 South Lydia Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$700
1400 sqft
2 Story 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 319833 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319833 Property Id 319833 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5929984)
Results within 10 miles of Pekin
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1144 sqft
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
Nestled in the Southern half of Peoria, IL Madison Bluff Apartments foster a cozy, welcoming, inclusive community. Boasting newly beautifully renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes to ensure there is an option to meet your specific needs.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2405 n delaware ave
2405 North Delaware Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 07/20/20 3-4 bedroom home - Property Id: 316056 850 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month freshly repainted &
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
The Knolls
3803 N Knoxville Ave.
3803 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Duplex For Lease - This is a well maintained, super clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex unit for lease. Centrally located to everything!! Private patio area off living room. Nicely appointed kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
714 W. Nowland
714 West Nowland Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
968 sqft
??UPDATED 3 Bedroom 1 Bath?? - This updated 3 bedroom 1 bath is ready for someone to call home. Newly remodeled home central A/C and furnace. Centrally located in the heart of Peoria. Eat-in kitchen featuring new backsplash and oak cabinets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3801 N. Ashton
3801 North Ashton Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Must See, Peoria/Peoria Heights Home - Come look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled home in the Peoria/Peoria Heights area.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Place
622 East Marietta Avenue
622 East Marietta Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
886 sqft
3 Bedroom in Peoria Heights!! Hardwood floors throughout. Front porch. Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Large backyard. Detached garage. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1330 W Shenandoah Dr 1330
1330 West Shenandoah Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
2 Bedroom - Property Id: 307916 This two bedroom duplex is ideally located off of University in a nice neighbourhood, within 1/4 mile from ICC. It is a two story style with an attached garage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Heights
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2525 W Ardmore Place
2525 West Ardmore Place, West Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
West Peoria 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home For Lease - What a cutie! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Peoria has been very well maintained. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Nice bright kitchen with all appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1920 W. Martin
1920 West Martin Street, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
4 Bedrooms in Quiet Neighborhood! Section 8 Accepted. - Where else can you find 3-4 bedrooms in this price range? Clean, cozy home with stove and refrigerator, located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to bus routes and ammenities.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Pekin, the median rent is $487 for a studio, $561 for a 1-bedroom, $719 for a 2-bedroom, and $912 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pekin, check out our monthly Pekin Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Pekin area include Bradley University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, University of Illinois at Springfield, and Heartland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pekin from include Peoria, Springfield, Bloomington, and Normal.