HEARTLAND
5 Apartments For Rent Near Heartland Community College
Lincoln Square
1700 N School St, Normal, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$769
1211 sqft
Come Home to Lincoln Square Apartments where you'll discover your comfort is our number one priority! This attractive community is conveniently located in the heart of Normal, Illinois.
1741 Putnam Avenue - 5A
1741 Putnam Drive, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedrooms, All With...
1600 Northbrook Drive Unit A5
1600 Northbrook Drive, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious 3-Bedroom Condo! - Watch FB LIVE video of the first floor here: https://www.facebook.
1614 Belclare Rd
1614 Belclare Road, Normal, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1540 sqft
3 bed 3.5 bath - Stunning 3 Bed 3.5 Bath townhome in northern Normal. Close to Prairieland Elementary, quick access to I55, 10 Minute drive to campus. Open concept living room/kitchen. Upstairs laundry.
401 Pine St B
401 Pine St, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 306537 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306537 Property Id 306537 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5878507)