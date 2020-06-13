Apartment List
501 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maywood, IL

Finding an apartment in Maywood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
South Maywood
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.

Maybrook Square
Maybrook Square
1 Unit Available
1116 Orchard Ave B
1116 Orchard Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Orchard Ave - Property Id: 296100 Perfect place to live in Maywood!! This gem is located near the intersection of 1st Ave and Madison Ave and is walking distance from East Leyden High School.
Results within 1 mile of Maywood

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1113 N 24th Ave
1113 North 24th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 N 24th ave - Property Id: 297714 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297714 Property Id 297714 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5846869)

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
825 Suffolk Avenue
825 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
631 Hull Avenue
631 Hull Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
133 Park Ave
133 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper flat in a two-flat building in River Forest. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building.

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
12 Park Avenue
12 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
3042 sqft
Super spacious townhome in desirable River Forest. This is the sunny end unit with beautiful north, south and east views. The main level has living and dining space to fit your needs.

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
7443 Jackson Avenue
7443 Jackson Blvd, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Lovely and spacious 2+ bedroom apartment in a four unit building. Fabulous forest park location! Bright unit with all newer windows.Features beautiful hardwood floors through out.
Results within 5 miles of Maywood
24 Units Available
$
24 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
46 Units Available
$
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
52 Units Available
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
33 Units Available
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
65 Units Available
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
10 Units Available
$
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Austin
1 Unit Available
Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Austin
2 Units Available
Austin
2 Units Available
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry.
Austin
1 Unit Available
Austin
1 Unit Available
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$865
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
28 Units Available
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Austin
1 Unit Available
Austin
1 Unit Available
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
688 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Austin
1 Unit Available
Austin
1 Unit Available
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$990
960 sqft
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
Austin
1 Unit Available
Austin
1 Unit Available
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments right next to Austin Park. Hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchens. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units available. Building has an elevator. Off-street parking available.
Austin
5 Units Available
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Austin
1 Unit Available
Austin
1 Unit Available
Washington Plaza
5501 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
655 sqft
Situated close to Ellington Primary School and Austin Polytechnical Academy High School. Functional living in an apartment building, close to local shops and amenities. Features kitchen with appliances. Some bills paid.
City Guide for Maywood, IL

"I tell you the past is a bucket of ashes, so live not in your yesterdays, nor just for tomorrow, but in the here and now. Keep moving and forget the post mortems; and remember, no one can get the jump on the future." (-Carl Sandburg)

Modest Maywood, Illinois, is the historical home of not one but two national heroes--the poet Carl Sandburg and the aviator Charles Lindbergh. Today, the city is home to around 25,000 citizens and 16 beautiful century-old houses that are registered on the National Register of Historic Places. Furthering its important place in America's history, during World War II, Maywood was notable as the location of the 33rd Tank Company, known as the Illinois National Guard.

Having trouble with Craigslist Maywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Maywood, IL

Finding an apartment in Maywood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

