Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Laker Landing! This price is for a single bedroom in a 2 bedroom unit! These super cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom units offer all of your Laker Students needs! Each bedroom has its own personal bedroom with large closets, exit door and personal heating and cooling system! August to May leases for the perfect college student that goes home in the summer and pet friendly options to bring your furry friends! Call us for more info! 217-345-6210



(RLNE5891983)