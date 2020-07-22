Apartment List
37 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Maryville, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Maryville should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
301 Anthony Dr Apt D
301 Anthony Dr, Maryville, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
UNIT AVAILABLE NOW One level- living room, eat-in kitchen, bathroom, one bedroom No w/d hook-ups No Dishwasher Huge closet off bathroom where hot water heater is located Rent includes water/sewer/trash One pet under 25 lbs with a $300 deposit
Results within 1 mile of Maryville

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. • Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. • Units are internet and cable ready. • Spacious 1280 SF. • Master bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT • Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.
Results within 5 miles of Maryville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Dr
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
864 Troy O'fallon Rd
864 Troy Ofallon Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2000 sqft
Nice 2000 sq ft Ranch style home plus 1100 sq ft office building in the country on Troy O'Fallon Road. Three bedroom/2 bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Pepperwood Court
21 Pepperwood Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
Updated large one bedroom, one bath garden level condo. New carpet in the living room and bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New light fixtures. Wood laminate flooring in the kitchen, hallway and bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
8250 250 Niles Center
8250 East Kirsch Road, Madison County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
Terrific one bedroom, one bathroom in Skokie features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and cats are welcome! Close to

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
3 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2433 State St B
2433 State Street, Granite City, IL
4 Bedrooms
$635
$635 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 325277 2433 State Street, Granite City, IL 62040 4 beds 2 baths 1862 sq ft Lot size 4356 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2456 Delmar Ave
2456 Delmar Ave, Granite City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1400 sqft
For Rent...2456 Delmar, Granite City - 2456 Delmar, Granite City is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
303 Eagle Ridge
303 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit appx 800 SF. Wood laminate floors in the living room with brick surround fireplace. Sliding doors to patio. Kitchen with wood laminate flooring, beautiful tile backsplash, updated kitchen faucet.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2689 Westmoreland
2689 Westmoreland Dr, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1088 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious two bed two bath open floor plan villa! All rooms on main floor with no steps! Villa includes attached one car garage and in unit utility room with washer dryer hookup. Lease is for 1 year.

1 of 87

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1220 Natalyns Trace
1220 Natalyns Trace, O'Fallon, IL
6 Bedrooms
$2,900
4560 sqft
Notice the EXTRA details! Immaculately maintained wood flooring, solid doors & natural light, coupled w/ a breathtaking STONE fireplace will stop you in your tracks.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
33 Judith Lane
33 Judith Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
Single-family ranch home with front patio, lots of mature trees located close to shopping. 3 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Large eat-in kitchen with a ton of cabinets, electric cooktop, double stove, refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Maryville, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Maryville should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Maryville may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Maryville. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

