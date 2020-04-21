All apartments in Marseilles
764 Colorado Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

764 Colorado Street

764 Colorado Street · (630) 360-9450
Location

764 Colorado Street, Marseilles, IL 61341

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated units now available and they're only brand new once! This 2 Bedroom luxury apartment has everything brand new and has been fully renovated for discriminating tastes. Details include: modern kitchen with high end finishes including granite counter tops, all new white kitchen cabinetry, and new Stainless Steel appliances. High-end details include mosaic tile back splash in kitchens, modern gray tile shower/tubs, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, and more! Convenient access to town and highway, yet tucked in a quiet neighborhood. Lease Terms: 12 or 24 Months. Outdoor private lockable storage included, as well as two reserved parking spaces. Trash fees included with rent. Sorry, no pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

