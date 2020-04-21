764 Colorado Street

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated units now available and they're only brand new once! This 2 Bedroom luxury apartment has everything brand new and has been fully renovated for discriminating tastes. Details include: modern kitchen with high end finishes including granite counter tops, all new white kitchen cabinetry, and new Stainless Steel appliances. High-end details include mosaic tile back splash in kitchens, modern gray tile shower/tubs, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, and more! Convenient access to town and highway, yet tucked in a quiet neighborhood. Lease Terms: 12 or 24 Months. Outdoor private lockable storage included, as well as two reserved parking spaces. Trash fees included with rent. Sorry, no pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.