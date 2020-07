Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving elevator concierge hot tub internet access media room

Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.Welcome to City View! Apartment interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white glass mosaic tile backsplash and your choice of crisp white or driftwood gray cabinetry, plus wood plank flooring and updated lighting throughout. Plus a new look in the resident lounge, fitness center and business center.Plus, you can park your car for FREE! City View at the Highlands offers one complimentary garage parking space for all apartments.Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.