Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM

151 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lombard, IL

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
40 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
6 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
22 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
22 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
919 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
47 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
32 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
31 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1321 South Finley Road
1321 Finley Road, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Point West Condo, Top Floor 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in secure building. Spacious living/dining room, fresh clean carpet, sliding glass door leads to Spacious balcony off the living room. Lots of closet space - Enjoy swimming pool & Tennis courts.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2233 South Highland Avenue
2233 South Highland Avenue, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1117 sqft
Virtual Tours Available. Located in the desirable village of Lombard, Yorktown Apartments are conveniently located to shops & restaurants at Yorktown Mall, AMC Theatre, College Of DuPage & nearby access to I-88 and I-355.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2211 South Stewart Avenue
2211 South Stewart Avenue, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2211 South Stewart Avenue in Lombard. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
55 Yorktown Shopping Center
55 Yorktown Shopping Ctr, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1277 sqft
MOVE IN MADNES AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN... PROMOTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME..... Experience a FABULOUS CAREFREE LIFESTYLE AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN. An entirely new concept in active adult 55+ apartment home living.
Results within 1 mile of Lombard
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15 North Tower Road
15 North Tower Road, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1972 sqft
DESIRABLE END-UNIT, BRICK TOWNHOME! FRESHLY PAINTED. UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN AND SS APPLIANCES. ADJOINING FR OR DEN. STEP DOWN FORMAL LR WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND CROWN MOLDING. LARGE FORMAL DR WITH 8' SGD TO PATIO AND PRIVATE YARD.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1541 South Ardmore Avenue
1541 South Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1541 South Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Lombard
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
Prentiss Creek at Downers Grove Apartments offers a peaceful retreat near the heart of Downers Grove, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
19 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
$
59 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
33 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.

June 2020 Lombard Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lombard Rent Report. Lombard rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lombard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lombard rents decline sharply over the past month

Lombard rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lombard stand at $1,348 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,586 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lombard's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lombard over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lombard

    As rents have fallen moderately in Lombard, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lombard is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Lombard's median two-bedroom rent of $1,586 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Lombard.
    • While rents in Lombard fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lombard than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Lombard is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

