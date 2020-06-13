Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Bluff, IL

Finding an apartment in Lake Bluff that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
115 East Washington Avenue
115 East Washington Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1333 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch available for rent in East Lake Bluff. Updated kitchen with white painted kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and eating area. Large living room with picture window overlooking the front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Bluff
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Bluff
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
293 E DEERPATH RD 31
293 E Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,175
Charming Studio Apartment in Lake Forest! - Property Id: 242028 Check out 10 New Photos! Available immediately! Beautifully Detailed Vintage Studio in an 1843 Built Walk-Up Building conveniently located in Downtown Lake Forest! It's only a 20

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14812 Imperial Drive
14812 West Imperial Drive, Lake County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
7992 sqft
Executive Private Paradise! - Executive Private Paradise! Luxury Home Located on almost 5 wooded acres. The open ranch floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
293 E Deerpath 32
293 East Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$945
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN DOWNTOWN LAKE FOREST - Property Id: 286939 650+ CREDIT OR CO SIGNER Conveniently located across from the Lake Forest Metra Station. Steps away from shopping, restaurants, Starbucks in Market Square and Lake Forest College.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Park Avenue
1806 Park Avenue, North Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Great location, close to Great Lakes Navy base and Abbot and Abvie. Freshly painted, new flooring, updated bath, this is a great rental. Two bedrooms, one bath, large eat in kitchen, new appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
890 Old Elm Road
890 Old Elm Road, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Extremely well cared for home. A three bedroom with two full and one half bath. Very roomy Living Room with wood burning fireplace and combo dining room. Kitchen with eating area. Separate family room.

1 of 14

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
225 West Park Avenue
225 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment, new bathroom, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, attached HEATED garage, 2 car parking, porched overlooking walking path, and more. Available unfurnished or furnished for $1650.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Bluff
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
53 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,408
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Bluff, IL

Finding an apartment in Lake Bluff that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

