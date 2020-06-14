99 Apartments for rent in Harvey, IL with garage
The famous car chase scene in the movie "The Blue Brothers" was filmed in an abandoned shopping mall in Harvey -- the Dixie Square Mall. The film crew remodeled the mall and filled it with stores for just two days of shooting, then after the crew was done, they emptied the mall and boarded it up again.
Harvey is a small town on the edge of a big city -- Chicago, IL. It's home to about 25,000 and has an interesting history. In 1891, Turlington W. Harvey, a Christian community leader, founded the town. Harvey was a close partner of Dwight Moody, who founded the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. Not only was the town a model Christian town, it was also one of the Temperance towns. Worry not, though, because today, drinking is totally legal in Harvey, and there are tons of eating and drinking establishments, as well as cultural riches to enjoy. Harvey is a good place to look for one-bedroom apartments or two-bedroom apartments, especially if you work in Chicago and want an affordable city nearby to rest your head at night.
Harvey apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.