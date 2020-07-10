/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:41 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Hampshire, IL with washer-dryer
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
12950 Meadow View Court
12950 Meadow View Court, Huntley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1510 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2ND FLOOR END UNIT IN DEL WEBB'S ONLY ELEVATOR CONDO BUILDING.
Results within 5 miles of Hampshire
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1982 Diamond Head Trail
1982 Diamond Head Trail, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
Great rental opportunity in sought after Cambridge Lakes! 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2.5 Bath Newer Duplex. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar. Large living & family rooms.Sliding Glass doors to patio.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Aurora Drive, Unit 24
2220 Aurora Dr, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
968 sqft
Excellent 2nd floor condo with 9 foot ceilings and nice open floor plan. Roomy living room with patio door to balcony, nice dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Hampshire
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
71 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
546 Telluride Drive
546 Telluride Drive, Gilberts, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1194 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Gilberts townhome - Property Id: 2249 This beautiful Gilberts townhouse may just be the perfect home for you. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1194 sq ft.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Falcon Greens
8208 Redtail Drive
8208 Redtail Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3248 sqft
Quintessential suburban living! Golfing community with golf course open to the public just down the street. Close to large park with walking trails and ponds. Beautiful Brick and Wood home on 1/2 acre lot. 4 or 5 bed rooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Millbrook Townhomes
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
836 MILLCREEK Circle
836 Millcreek Circle, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1449 sqft
Located in a beautiful townhouse community, you will love this newly rehabbed home. From the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan to the finished walk-out basement, this tri-level townhome is lacking nothing.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
260 Comstock Drive
260 Comstock Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1896 sqft
SHADY HILL TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, BASEMENT, AND 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. HUGE MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATH WITH NICE WALK-IN CLOSET. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE ROOM SIZES. PLENTY OF STORAGE.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2134 Vernon Drive
2134 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Duplex with large fenced in backyard. Newly refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted. Large eat-in kitchen and full unfinished basement with hookups for washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. Duplex
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Creek Southwest
1816 W Highland Ave Unit C
1816 West Highland Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1189 sqft
Roomy condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen. Unit features a laundry room with washer & dryer plus a deck that runs across the entire front of the unit and a 2 car (tandem) garage.
1 of 1
Last updated May 31 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
Princeton Crossing
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Dawson Mill
2237 DAWSON Lane
2237 Dawson Lane, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Adorable townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the park-like setting outside your front door. The bright open floor plan offers plenty of natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Northstar
100 Harvest Gate
100 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS IT!!! BEAUTIFUL , BRIGHT 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH OPEN LAYOUT AND FIREPLACE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, PRIVATE PATIO, 2ND FLOOR WASHER/DRYER. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER APPLIANCES, COUNTERTOPS, NEWER TILE IN 1ST FLOOR BATHROOM, UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES.