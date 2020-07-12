110 Apartments for rent in Grayslake, IL with parking
Hey there, Lincoln Land apartment hunters, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Grayslake, Illinois apartment hunting needs! Situated about 40 miles northwest of Chicago and 15 miles from the Wisconsin border, Grayslake is one of Chicagoland’s most affluent and family-friendly little communities.
Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Grayslake? What are you, some sort of funny person? Even the least expensive rentals in Grayslake usually cost around a grand, while luxury apartments and spacious (1100-plus square foot) townhouses often go for $1500 or more. Luckily, you tend to get a lot of bang for your buck in a Grayslake rental, which often comes equipped with enclosed patio, in-unit washer and dryer, scenic views, Jacuzzi, community gym, clubhouse, pool, recreation center, concierge service, and more.
When renting, be aware that most property managers in Grayslake conduct leasing/credit background checks on prospective tenants; if your leasing history suggests you treat your bills as entirely optional, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to help you seal the deal for your Grayslake dream dwellings.
Planning to introduce a furry four-legged roommate to your fancy new humble abode in Grayslake? Pet-friendly apartments, townhomes, and rental houses can be tough to come by, so don’t hesitate to seal the deal if and when you’re lucky enough to find one. On the bright side, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, carjacked, hoodwinked, or flicked in the ear by crazed hoodlums in Grayslake, which is generally one of Chicagoland’s safest communities. Still, you should probably hit up the not-so-mean streets of Grayslake and see for yourself which ‘hood is best for you before signing a long-term lease.
Looking to take the whole family out for some fun in Grayslake? The city plays host to a wide range of family-friendly attractions including a theme park, discovery museum, skate park, and numerous parks, trails, shopping hotspots, and eclectic eateries. Plus, with downtown Chicago only about a 30-45 minute trek away, you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Grayslake.
So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your future homestead in Grayslake, and happy hunting! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grayslake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.