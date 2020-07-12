Apartment List
/
IL
/
grayslake
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Grayslake, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grayslake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
380 Alta St
380 Alta Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1325 sqft
Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family duplex - Property Id: 54935 Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced yard, attached 1 car garage, close to train and downtown Grayslake. Laundry room with mud room. Can show the week of July 20th.
Results within 5 miles of Grayslake
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
109 South Southport Road
109 South Southport Road, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1468 sqft
Ready to move in! All appliances included. Large 3 bedroom 1.1 bath two story with new carpet and flooring. Home has fenced yard and great location. Pets considered with additional security deposit. Credit check required - use my smart move.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Lake Park
213 Oakdale Avenue
213 Oakdale Avenue, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1396 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
746 Chandler Road
746 Chandler Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
746 Chandler Road Available 08/05/20 Heather Ridge 2 Bedroom 2 Bath!!!! - Cute two bedroom, two bath, plus loft condo in fun Heather Ridge. Enjoy, golfing, swimming, fitness trails and much more! This property is available will be available 8/5/20.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
926 South Arlington Drive
926 Arlington Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
727 South Parkside Drive
727 Parkside Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1940 sqft
Walking distance to K - 8 Park Schools and neighborhood parks. Fabulous updated Eat-in kitchen with 42" Maple cabinets and breakfast bar, beautiful slate floors and pendant lighting.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside Park
125 East Sunnyside Avenue
125 East Sunnyside Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1950 sqft
Remodeled in 2017 - 4 bedroom/2 bathroom with finished walk out basement, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new bathroom, new HE furnace, finished basement, new garage doors, new 6 ft fence, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
603 West Park Avenue
603 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Conveniently located near downtown Libertyville & minutes to Metra train station and adjacent to bike path. Large 1 bedroom unit has oversized wall closet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath Coach house now for rent in the highly sought after Fairfield Villages in Round Lake Beach. Carpeting replaced 5-15-2020 & flooring in dining area and kitchen 5-16-2020.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge West
1260 Huntington Drive
1260 Huntington Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 sqft
Cambridge West 1/2 duplex with vaulted ceilings in LR, DR, Kitchen & Bedrooms. Very sunny and bright. Kitchen open to family room, fireplace and slider door ( new) to backyard. Master with large walk-in closet & 1 car garage. Convenient location.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Steeple Pointe
2199 Cardinal Court
2199 Cardinal Court, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3461 sqft
SPECTACULAR HOME ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH 4 BED, 3.1 BATHS, PRIVATE OFFICE, LOFT AREA, GUEST SUITE WITH PRIVATE BATH, FULL ENGLISH BASEMENT, AND 3-CAR HEATED GARAGE.
City Guide for Grayslake, IL

Hey there, Lincoln Land apartment hunters, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Grayslake, Illinois apartment hunting needs! Situated about 40 miles northwest of Chicago and 15 miles from the Wisconsin border, Grayslake is one of Chicagoland’s most affluent and family-friendly little communities.

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Grayslake? What are you, some sort of funny person? Even the least expensive rentals in Grayslake usually cost around a grand, while luxury apartments and spacious (1100-plus square foot) townhouses often go for $1500 or more. Luckily, you tend to get a lot of bang for your buck in a Grayslake rental, which often comes equipped with enclosed patio, in-unit washer and dryer, scenic views, Jacuzzi, community gym, clubhouse, pool, recreation center, concierge service, and more.

When renting, be aware that most property managers in Grayslake conduct leasing/credit background checks on prospective tenants; if your leasing history suggests you treat your bills as entirely optional, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to help you seal the deal for your Grayslake dream dwellings.

Planning to introduce a furry four-legged roommate to your fancy new humble abode in Grayslake? Pet-friendly apartments, townhomes, and rental houses can be tough to come by, so don’t hesitate to seal the deal if and when you’re lucky enough to find one. On the bright side, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, carjacked, hoodwinked, or flicked in the ear by crazed hoodlums in Grayslake, which is generally one of Chicagoland’s safest communities. Still, you should probably hit up the not-so-mean streets of Grayslake and see for yourself which ‘hood is best for you before signing a long-term lease.

Looking to take the whole family out for some fun in Grayslake? The city plays host to a wide range of family-friendly attractions including a theme park, discovery museum, skate park, and numerous parks, trails, shopping hotspots, and eclectic eateries. Plus, with downtown Chicago only about a 30-45 minute trek away, you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Grayslake.

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your future homestead in Grayslake, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grayslake, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grayslake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Grayslake 3 BedroomsGrayslake Apartments with BalconyGrayslake Apartments with Garage
Grayslake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrayslake Apartments with ParkingGrayslake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grayslake Cheap PlacesGrayslake Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrayslake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILGlen Ellyn, IL
Antioch, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILAddison, ILHuntley, ILElmwood Park, ILHighland Park, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College