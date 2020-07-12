110 Apartments for rent in Grayslake, IL with parking

Hey there, Lincoln Land apartment hunters, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Grayslake, Illinois apartment hunting needs! Situated about 40 miles northwest of Chicago and 15 miles from the Wisconsin border, Grayslake is one of Chicagoland’s most affluent and family-friendly little communities.

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Grayslake? What are you, some sort of funny person? Even the least expensive rentals in Grayslake usually cost around a grand, while luxury apartments and spacious (1100-plus square foot) townhouses often go for $1500 or more. Luckily, you tend to get a lot of bang for your buck in a Grayslake rental, which often comes equipped with enclosed patio, in-unit washer and dryer, scenic views, Jacuzzi, community gym, clubhouse, pool, recreation center, concierge service, and more.

When renting, be aware that most property managers in Grayslake conduct leasing/credit background checks on prospective tenants; if your leasing history suggests you treat your bills as entirely optional, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to help you seal the deal for your Grayslake dream dwellings.

Planning to introduce a furry four-legged roommate to your fancy new humble abode in Grayslake? Pet-friendly apartments, townhomes, and rental houses can be tough to come by, so don’t hesitate to seal the deal if and when you’re lucky enough to find one. On the bright side, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, carjacked, hoodwinked, or flicked in the ear by crazed hoodlums in Grayslake, which is generally one of Chicagoland’s safest communities. Still, you should probably hit up the not-so-mean streets of Grayslake and see for yourself which ‘hood is best for you before signing a long-term lease.

Looking to take the whole family out for some fun in Grayslake? The city plays host to a wide range of family-friendly attractions including a theme park, discovery museum, skate park, and numerous parks, trails, shopping hotspots, and eclectic eateries. Plus, with downtown Chicago only about a 30-45 minute trek away, you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Grayslake.

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your future homestead in Grayslake, and happy hunting!