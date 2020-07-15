/
studio apartments
47 Studio Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
2616 State Street
2616 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
27 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$890
543 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Last updated November 26 at 11:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Moline Acres
9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard
9635 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, Moline Acres, MO
Studio
$3,500
This is a sharing situation only. You are leasing an area for a designated time slot(s).
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
JeffVanderLou
3020 Brantner
3020 Brantner Place, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$4,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3020 Brantner in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Baden
8827 North Broadway
8827 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,000
1452 sqft
Currently used as a car lot and auto garage (next door). Building includes offices, 2 baths with storage. Attached and detached garages. Fenced lot. Perfect for similar business or construction office and vehicle parking.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Baden
8833 North Broadway
8833 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$3,000
1052 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8833 North Broadway in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
53 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
127 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,195
572 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,288
575 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$884
550 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$810
486 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
8 Units Available
Compton Heights Historic District
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,124
532 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
50 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
70 Units Available
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,265
565 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Soulard Historic District
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
480 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Wydown Skinker
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
19 saint gregory
19 St Gregory Drive, Cahokia, IL
Studio
$800
- (RLNE5907013)
