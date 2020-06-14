59 Apartments for rent in Glenwood, IL with hardwood floors
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 37
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 8
The popular rap song, "Glenwood," by Big Sean and featuring Kanye West, was written about the town of Glenwood, Illinois.
Glenwood is the perfect example of a small town that has done everything it can to avoid losing its identity to the nearest major city. This is not always easy when your population is just a hair under 9,000. The town maintains its identity largely by offering its citizens everything they need and most of what they want. From beautiful parks, pools and exciting places to spend their evenings, there is no reason to go anywhere else. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glenwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.