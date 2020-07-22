Apartment List
/
IL
/
glencoe
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:37 PM

67 Studio Apartments for rent in Glencoe, IL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Glencoe living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transpo... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
373 Hazel A4
373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
Unit A4 Available 08/01/20 Glencoe - Updated Studio on Ground Floor - Property Id: 310598 Glencoe - Updated Studio on Ground Floor Glencoe - Studio on the ground floor.
Results within 5 miles of Glencoe
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,568
630 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
11 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,167
657 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
650 Central Avenue
650 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,075
510 sqft
Vintage Studio with Private Deck in Highland Park! - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Very large studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park with a large private deck! Enjoy the nearby restaurants, shops, cafes and bakery.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
696 Elm Place 109
696 Elm Place, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,095
400 sqft
696 Elm Place 109 - Property Id: 197232 Highland Park Renovated Studio w SS Apps & In Unit Laundry, Free Parking In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
716 Central Ave
716 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$950
Studio in Highland Park - Property Id: 273822 Welcome to Central Avenue! Type: Studio Available: NOW Lots of sunlight, Hardwood floors, Heat: Not Included Water: Included Cooking gas: Not included No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300,

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 08/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue
700 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$950
Available 09/01/20 HIGHLAND PARK STUDIO on a 38 ACRE WOODED PARK - Property Id: 216869 Wonderful, adorable studio overlooking 38 acre Sunset Woods Park.
Results within 10 miles of Glencoe
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
16 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,371
551 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,857
597 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,883
567 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Centrum Evanston
1590 Elmwood Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$2,160
622 sqft
This luxury community offers a rooftop oasis with a fire pit, grills, lounge seating, and green space. On-site chef's grade kitchen and dry cleaning services. Pearl quartz countertops, built-in storage, USB ports, and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
29 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,427
574 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,512
500 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
499 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 20 at 06:30 PM
$
1 Unit Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,710
386 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience. Ask our leasing team about our rates as low as $1590 on select floor plans! Rates are subject to change. Exclusions apply.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
5 Units Available
Rogers Park
Vivian
6807 N Sheridan, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,200
465 sqft
Newly updated homes near Loyola Beach. 24-hour laundry and 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the onsite media room and lobby. Close to Loyola University of Chicago. Right on North Sheridan Road.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Rogers Park
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$908
415 sqft
Escape from the urban hustle at Sheridan Terrace, located around the corner from the beach and across the street from a quaint movie theater. Find us a few blocks from Loyola University, and a few minutes south of Evanston.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Rogers Park
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$960
413 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 26 at 03:54 AM
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
Have you ever dreamed of living at the beach? Where the sounds of the waves nearby provide the soundtrack to your life? Well, at 1331 W. Estes, that dream can be yours with Lake Michigan beachfront less than a block away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 26 at 03:54 AM
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
In the midst of Chicagos northernmost neighborhood, on a quiet tree-lined street, sits 1135 W. Pratt. This newly restored residential building is a great spot to enjoy a different style of city living.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 26 at 03:48 AM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,255
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 26 at 03:47 AM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Glencoe, IL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Glencoe living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Glencoe during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Glencoe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlencoe Apartments with BalconiesGlencoe Apartments with Garages
Glencoe Apartments with GymsGlencoe Apartments with PoolsGlencoe Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Glencoe Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlencoe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILChicago Ridge, ILGrayslake, ILRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College