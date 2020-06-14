Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Glen Carbon, IL with garage

Glen Carbon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
502 Pepperhill Ct
502 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
DUPLEX FOR RENT NEAR SIUE Living room with wood-burning fireplace, door to patio & access to garage, Eat-in kitchen with apt.-size dishwasher, pantry & access to W/D hook-ups, 2 bedrooms, Full bath & linen closet off hall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1427 Village Circle Dr
1427 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23 Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,
Results within 1 mile of Glen Carbon

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Briar Rdg
123 Briar Rdg, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 07/17/20 Spacious 1 level 3 bedroom (3rd bedroom is in the finished basement), 3 bathroom villa with a 2 car garage. Features include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, walk in closets, jetted tub, fireplace and sunroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Carbon
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1270 Ridgewood Court
1270 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom duplex in Collinsville! Large living room with fireplace and two large bedrooms. Lower level has family room, utility room and garage with opener! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
463 Parkside Commons Ct
463 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/1 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1306 Ridgewood Ct.
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2321 Tramore
2321 Tramore, Madison County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 06/16/20 VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/15 TWO BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. Units are internet and cable ready. Spacious 1280 SF. Master bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
34 ARBOR SPRINGS
34 Arbor Spring, Troy, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1976 sqft
Two Story Home in Turtle Creek Subdivision with Covered Front Porch and Finished Basement, 17 x 13 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Gas Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator,

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS Main Level- Entrance into large living room, kitchen and dining area combined, & sliding patio doors which leads to deck or patio, master bedroom has huge (9.3 x 6.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Madison County, IL
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Looking for a great office space? Showroom? Personal services? Look no further! Updated 3 room office with bathroom and kitchenette conveniently located in Edwardsville, near SIUE, downtown and I 255 is ready for you! Plenty of off street

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Carbon

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
8717 E Mill Creek
8717 E Mill Creek Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
**Move-in prior July 1 and NO RENT rent will be paid for June.** This amazing property, nestled on a prime 5-acre lot, is a quiet retreat from the chaos of the day where you can truly relax and unwind, without a care in the world.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
580 Carl
580 Carl Street, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Three Bedroom Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Fenced Yard and Oversized 2 Car Garage!! - Three bedroom home with large living room and dining room, with remodeled kitchen! Main level has two bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4100 sqft
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive
7016 Conner Pointe Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 19 x 15 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, 14 x 10 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
9313 Marbarry Dr
9313 Marbarry Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2000 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/O0U-drnrOv8 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and carpeted floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive
1129 Hightower Place Drive, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3700 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Windsor Creek Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 20 x 16 Vaulted Living Room, 14 x 11 Formal Dining Room Features Coffered Ceiling and Arched Doorway, Hardwood Flooring in 12 x 12 Kitchen, 12 x 11 Breakfast Area and 22 x 13
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glen Carbon, IL

Glen Carbon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

