Apartment List
/
IL
/
fairview heights
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Fairview Heights, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairview Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
803 FOXGROVE Drive
803 Foxgrove Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1720 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 15 x 13 Living Room, 13 x 12 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Double Oven, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 14 x 13 Master Suite with

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Old Collinsville Rd.
5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$1,650
Property Consists of Unique Two-Story Commercial Zoned Farm House, Beautifully Landscaped Large Wrap Around Porch with ADA Access, Current Use is Professional Office Space, Previously Used as Yogurt Store Excellent Visibility with Frontage on Old

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9 Canty Lane
9 Canty Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$950
1200 sqft
1,200 SF of Office/Medical/Retail space available. Nice open floor plan with 4 small offices and break area. Most recent use was a seamstress and previously a dentist. Plumbing for dental office still in place. Great space.

1 of 14

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
121 MONTICELLO Place
121 Monticello Place, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Capitol Oaks Subdivision with Vaulted Ceilings, 17 x 11 Living Room, 12 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 11 x 11 Master Bedroom with

1 of 26

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive
874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and

1 of 1

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
303 DOGWOOD Lane
303 Dogwood Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1195 sqft
Solid Brick Ranch Style Home, Home Features Tile and Wood Flooring, 16 x 14 Living Room, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and New Kitchen Counter Tops, Two Bathrooms, 28 x 11 Master Bedroom Grants Walk In
Results within 1 mile of Fairview Heights
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
125 TWIN LAKE Drive
125 Twin Lake Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2456 sqft
Four Bedroom House in Meadowlake Acres Subdivision, 22 x 14 Vaulted Living Room, 10 x 10 Dining Area, 15 x 13 Eat In Kitchen Features Wood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and French Door

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
315 Caulfield Drive
315 Caulfield Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5100 sqft
Spacious corner lot with 3 car garage and large fenced yard containing gorgeous trees and patio.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4980 Benchmark Centre
4980 Benchmark Centre Drive, Swansea, IL
Studio
$1,950
1575 sqft
Professional/Medical Office. Currently used as a Dentist Office. Zoned Planned Business. The busy corner of Old Collinsville Rd and Benchmark Centre Dr. Common Hallway and Restrooms. There are exam rooms, reception area and waiting area.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview Heights
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
3 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
800 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$870
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 07/14/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
155 Sandridge Dr.
155 Sandridge Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo with 1 1/2 Baths and Fireplace! - This single level condo has a fireplace in the living room! Has a master bath plus another bath off the hall. Garage with opener too! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1306 Ridgewood Ct.
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
119 SUGAR PINE Lane
119 Sugar Pine Lane, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$665
875 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Pine Tree Estates, Open Floor Plan and White Trim Package, 18 X 13 Living Room Walks Out to Private Deck, 20 X 9 Eat In Kitchen Provides Dishwasher, Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and Adjacent Dining Area,

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
511 North ILLINOIS Street
511 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1204 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex in Belleville, Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, Original Word Work Detail and Exposed Brick wall in 16 x 15 Living Room, 12 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Microwave, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6920 West A Street
6920 West a Street, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1752 sqft
One Story Ranch Style Home in Ogledale Subdivision, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 16 x 15 Family Room, 12 x 12 Living Room, 14 x 12 Dining Area, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range,

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
106 Lee Drive
106 Lee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Studio
$590
600 sqft
Available Now; 2 bed, 1 bath ground level apartment currently available in OFallon, IL. Off Street Parking Available. Quiet location and blocks from the popular down town Ofallon eateries and boutiques

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
726 TITAN Drive
726 Titan Dr, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1961 sqft
Condominium in Cambridge Commons Subdivision, 9 Foot First Floor Ceilings, 14 x 14 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace, 10 x 9 Galley Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring Includes Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Garbage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairview Heights, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairview Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fairview Heights 1 BedroomsFairview Heights 2 BedroomsFairview Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairview Heights 3 BedroomsFairview Heights Apartments with Balcony
Fairview Heights Apartments with GarageFairview Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Heights Apartments with ParkingFairview Heights Apartments with Pool
Fairview Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerFairview Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairview Heights Pet Friendly PlacesFairview Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, IL
Ellisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy