Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:18 AM
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Edwardsville, IL
220 North Main Street
220 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$2,400
1520 sqft
In the heart of downtown Edwardsville with Main Street Frontage. Great traffic count w/stable neighboring tenants. Close to public transportation & city & county government offices.
102 ROTTINGHAM Court
102 Rottingham Ct, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,323
992 sqft
Professional office space located on Hwy 157 between Meridian Rd and Center Grove Rd. An abundance of natural lighting, 3 private offices, work area, reception/waiting area, restroom and utility/break area.
Results within 1 mile of Edwardsville
Ginger Creek
3 GINGER CREEK VILLAGE Drive
3 Ginger Creek Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
Studio
$1,436
1188 sqft
Professional office space with 3 or 4 private offices, conference room, kitchenette, and restroom. Completely renovated 4 yrs ago. Parking directly in front of suite. Enter Ginger Creek off Hwy 157 at signalized intersection.
Ginger Creek
7 Ginger Creek Village
7 Ginger Creek Drive, Glen Carbon, IL
Studio
$1,588
1270 sqft
Inviting office space offering 3 offices, large conference room, reception area, kitchenette, and restroom. Foyer entry with covered sidewalk, single level with parking directly in front of suite.
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Madison County, IL
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Looking for a great office space? Showroom? Personal services? Look no further! Updated 3 room office with bathroom and kitchenette conveniently located in Edwardsville, near SIUE, downtown and I 255 is ready for you! Plenty of off street
Results within 5 miles of Edwardsville
2616 State Street
2616 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.
13 Schiber Court
13 Schiber Ct, Maryville, IL
Studio
$2,250
3652 sqft
Building consists of approximately 3.652 SF with 1,900 SF +/- available for lease. Space has direct access from parking lot. Lease rate is $2,250 each month full service. Lease rate includes pro-rata share of taxes, insurance, CAM and utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Edwardsville
3511 College Avenue
3511 College Ave, Alton, IL
Studio
$1,384
5520 sqft
Business district location in Alton - Located on Hwy. 140 - College Ave. Minutes from I-255. Full brick office building.
2603 East Broadway
2603 East Broadway, Alton, IL
Studio
$3,200
3978 sqft
Large showroom in this all brick commercial space with a large shop area, two overhead loading doors and two office spaces all on main level. Lower level has additional storage/shop area and one overhead door access.
East Alton
205 West Main Street
205 West Main Street, East Alton, IL
Studio
$825
1758 sqft
Take advantage of your opportunity to own or lease a great, multi-use office on a high traffic corner in the heart of East Alton.
