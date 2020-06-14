Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in East Moline, IL with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3552 4th St
3552 4th Street, East Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1756 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom House in wonderful East Moline location! - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.
Results within 5 miles of East Moline
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$915
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Downtown Moline
2 Units Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$731
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5371 CROW CREEK Road
5371 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4066 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in the Pleasant Valley School District! Spacious 1.5 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with over 4,000 finished sq. ft. tucked away on private & secluded wooded lot in the heart of Bettendorf.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4793 57TH Avenue
4793 57th Avenue, Bettendorf, IA
5 Bedrooms
$3,499
3674 sqft
Unbelievable opportunity! Enjoy this fabulous 5 bedroom 4 bath rental home that also has a finished walk out basement! Located in the Haley Heights subdivision and also the Pleasant Valley School District.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Community Center District
1 Unit Available
614 21st Street
614 21st Street, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Bettendorf - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Great location, with great views.
Results within 10 miles of East Moline
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Side
21 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$610
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2100 sqft
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
320 E 29TH Street
320 East 29th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
220 E 37TH Street
220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1928 Farnam Street
1928 Farnam Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
950 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom - Updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level unit of an up down duplex. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Thick white farmhouse style trim and neutral paint.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2426 30th Street
2426 30th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom House - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom detached garage hardwood floors Currently occupied by tenant, so move in date will be determined upon an approved application. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5591973)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Moline, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Moline renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

