3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Moline, IL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3552 4th St
3552 4th Street, East Moline, IL
Great 4 Bedroom House in wonderful East Moline location! - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1346 18th Ave.
1346 18th Avenue, East Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 bedroom East Moline home - Check out this newly remodeled 3 bedroom in East Moline off 18th Avenue! Stove and fridge and furnished and is pet friendly! $250 non refundable pet fee paid at move in and an additional $25/month per animal.
Results within 1 mile of East Moline
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
119 10th Street
119 10th Street, Silvis, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1156 sqft
COMNG SOON! - Coming Soon!! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home 2 story home. This home features new paint, new carpet and floors. 1 car garage and a fenced in yard. Close to shopping areas, restaurants and interstates. Stove and Fridge supplied.
Results within 5 miles of East Moline
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1322 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alcoa District
1 Unit Available
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1902 1st ave
1902 1st Avenue, Rapids City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3550 sqft
gorgeous riverfront home - check out the view!!!!! Newly updated 4000 sq ft home available immediately. this home features built ins, fireplace, large windows and so much more. (RLNE5680102)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5371 CROW CREEK Road
5371 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf, IA
Fantastic rental opportunity in the Pleasant Valley School District! Spacious 1.5 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with over 4,000 finished sq. ft. tucked away on private & secluded wooded lot in the heart of Bettendorf.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3806 PRAIRIE Lane
3806 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage, finished basement townhouse in Pleasant Valley School district. Close to shopping & interstate & everything.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4793 57TH Avenue
4793 57th Avenue, Bettendorf, IA
Unbelievable opportunity! Enjoy this fabulous 5 bedroom 4 bath rental home that also has a finished walk out basement! Located in the Haley Heights subdivision and also the Pleasant Valley School District.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3212 DUNDEE Street
3212 Dundee Lane, Bettendorf, IA
Neat and clean 4 bedroom home in the Pleasant Valley School district. Over 2,000 sq ft of finished living space. 1 full bathroom and 1 3/4 bath. 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Walkout basement. Fenced yard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
1312 34th Ave. A
1312 34th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!* Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4883 KYNNELWORTH Drive
4883 Kynnelworth Drive, Bettendorf, IA
High-end 4 bedroom house in great Bettendorf neighborhood. All 4 bedrooms on the same floor, with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Large bedrooms, plenty of storage space and an extra seating or office area off the main living room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3885 PRAIRIE Lane
3885 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 bedroom 4 bath condo with a finished walk out basement. Formal & informal dining areas. Large living room formal dining room combo. Master has a private bath. 2 car garage. Pleasant Valley Schools. Available now!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3824 PRAIRIE Lane
3824 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath. Large living room and formal dining room. Kitchen features breakfast bar. 2 car garage. The condo association has a swimming pool. Pleasant Valley School District.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3835 PRAIRIE Lane
3835 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2151 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 3 bath 3-level town home in the Pleasant Valley School district. 2 car garage. Close to shopping and large city park. Association has a pool. Available Now!
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Community Center District
1 Unit Available
614 21st Street
614 21st Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Bettendorf - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Great location, with great views.
Results within 10 miles of East Moline
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Side
20 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1095 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.
