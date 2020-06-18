920 South Maffit Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

$200 Credit or Gift Card if you lease sign by May 31st. Two Story, 3 bedroom home with large living room, kitchen, dining room, and full basement. Freshly painted and ready to move in! Pet-friendly. The owner pays garbage, tenant pays water, gas, and electric.

$200 Credit or Gift Card if you lease sign by May 31st. Two Story, 3 bedroom home with large living room, kitchen, dining room, and full basement. Freshly painted and ready to move in! Pet-friendly. The owner pays garbage, tenant pays water, gas, and electric.