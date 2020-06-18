All apartments in Decatur
920 South Maffit Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

920 South Maffit Street

920 South Maffit Street · (217) 429-8832
Location

920 South Maffit Street, Decatur, IL 62521
Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
$200 Credit or Gift Card if you lease sign by May 31st. Two Story, 3 bedroom home with large living room, kitchen, dining room, and full basement. Freshly painted and ready to move in! Pet-friendly. The owner pays garbage, tenant pays water, gas, and electric.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 South Maffit Street have any available units?
920 South Maffit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, IL.
Is 920 South Maffit Street currently offering any rent specials?
920 South Maffit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 South Maffit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 South Maffit Street is pet friendly.
Does 920 South Maffit Street offer parking?
No, 920 South Maffit Street does not offer parking.
Does 920 South Maffit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 South Maffit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 South Maffit Street have a pool?
No, 920 South Maffit Street does not have a pool.
Does 920 South Maffit Street have accessible units?
No, 920 South Maffit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 920 South Maffit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 South Maffit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 South Maffit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 South Maffit Street does not have units with air conditioning.
