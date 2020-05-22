All apartments in De Witt
Find more places like 73.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
De Witt, IL
/
73
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:39 AM

73

73 Chicago Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

73 Chicago Street, De Witt, IL 61735

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
parking
THE actual APT Photo is included!!This is a sublease opportunity with a huge discounted rate at 73 E Lake Luxury APT, Starting dates are flexible, current lease ends 9/17/2020. a minimum 3-month lease Price can be a little better if you sublet till the end of the lease term. Can be rented both furnished or not, Whatever you prefer. Furnished price is $200 more per month. The utilities are not included in the price. text me for the actual furniture room photo, now the photo is the building showroom which has exactly the same interior finish. Parking is available to rent with the office for additional $250-300 per month ( Also, I have other off-market 1b1b and studio available in the area, text me your name, desire move-in date, lease term and price range I might able to arrange a fit for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 have any available units?
73 has a unit available for $2,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 73 currently offering any rent specials?
73 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 pet-friendly?
No, 73 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in De Witt.
Does 73 offer parking?
Yes, 73 does offer parking.
Does 73 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 have a pool?
No, 73 does not have a pool.
Does 73 have accessible units?
No, 73 does not have accessible units.
Does 73 have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 73?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILBloomington, ILNormal, IL
Decatur, ILUrbana, ILRantoul, IL
Sullivan, ILSavoy, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Illinois State UniversityParkland College
Heartland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity