apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
23 Apartments for rent in Crest Hill, IL with pool
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$940
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,018
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Results within 1 mile of Crest Hill
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,243
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
12 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
$835
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Crest Hill
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
101 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Remington Apartments
Remington Apartment Homes
525 Fair Meadows Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1355 sqft
Remington Apartment Homes provides the ideal blend of comfort and convenience. Perfectly located, we are just minutes from I-55 with easy access to shopping centers, dining and much more. Our community has everything to accommodate your lifestyle.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
32 Clairmont Avenue
32 Clairmont Avenue, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
23706 CHICAGO Street
23706 Chicago Street, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
JUST REDONE, 2 BED ROOM, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND NEW APPLIANCES. NO PETS. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN AND CLOSE TO THE PARK DISTRICT POOL AND PARK. QUIET STREET, AVAILABLE NOW.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
359 Richmond Drive
359 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1668 sqft
LAKEWOOD FALLS LARGEST DRAKE MODEL W/ 2 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT. COVERED PORCH W/ LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABINETRY. SGD OPENS TO PATIO & PRIVATE YARD.
Results within 10 miles of Crest Hill
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,832
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
54 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,438
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
11 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
14 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$899
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Still Water
2608 Charlestowne Lane
2608 Charlestowne Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,545
3329 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings- Over 3000 sq. ft. School District 204 - Beautiful two story home with vaulted ceilings and three and 1/2 car garage.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1886 Great Plains Way
1886 Great Plains Way, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4182 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS ! Exceptional Finishes everywhere. Also Available Partially Furnished. Spacious home with 4 beds, 3.1 Baths + First floor Den/Bedroom and huge loft on the second level for perfect entertainment. Front & Back staircases.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Naper Carriage Hill
43 Foxcroft Road
43 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1035 sqft
Available August. A MUST-SEE!! Gorgeous unit, Great location, Move-in ready! This home features a bright and open floor plan - great for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ashbury
1207 BOSWELL Lane
1207 Boswell Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3055 sqft
ASHBURY'S BEST! 2 STORY GEORGIAN WITH GREAT FEATURES INSIDE AND OUT* 2 STY FOYER FLANKED BY 1ST FLOOR DEN & LIVING ROOM WITH BAY WINDOWS*GOURMET KITCHEN W GRANITE COUNTER TOPS* FAMILY ROOM INCLUDES VAULTED CEILINGS ,BUILT IN BOOKCASES,WET BAR AND
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Naper Carriage Hill
15 Foxcroft Road
15 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Exceptionally maintained unit for rent, available 4/1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Tall Grass
3159 SAGANASHKEE Lane
3159 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1850 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN AN UPSCALE POOL AND CLUBHOUSE COMMUNITY BACKING TO WALKING PATH. A 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH WITH PLUS BASEMENT & 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1023 Bothwell Court
1023 Bothwell Court, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
1952 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
