/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:45 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Cortland, IL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Cortland Estates
230 McMillan Ct, Cortland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$757
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1121 sqft
Welcome To Cortland Estates Apartments! Cortland Estates offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. Here at Cortland Estates, we don't just rent apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Cortland
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
802 Edgebrook Drive
802 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1614 sqft
4-5 Bedrooms, Extra Room for Office 2 Full Bathrooms Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 3 Floors, 1640 Sq. ft.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
871 Regent Dr
871 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238237 Now Lease for the 2020-2021 School Year. Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
885 Regent Dr
885 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238193 NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
945 Regent Dr.
945 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
856 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 231806 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! WE WILL HAVE 1 APARTMENT AVAILABLE APRIL 30th 2020. Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
915 Spiros Ct
915 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now leasing for the 2020-2021 School year! - Property Id: 242644 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 915 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
858 Spiros Ct
858 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing for the 2020-2021 School Year! - Property Id: 241018 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 858 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
846 Spiros Ct
846 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238270 NOW RENTING FOR 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR. Our 2 bedroom 2 baths come with a full kitchen,dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
901 Regent Dr
901 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238166 NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
631 Lucinda Avenue
631 Lucinda Avenue, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
590 sqft
631 Lucinda Ave.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
232 HEATHERFIELD Lane
232 Heatherfield Lane, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1852 sqft
Beautiful Inside and Out! .37 acre fenced corner lot in residential neighborhood close to schools. Open floor plan! Kitchen features oak cabinets and refinished floors and pantry. Great Room with views to the well-kept spacious fenced backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
820 West Hillcrest Drive
820 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1080 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
826 West Hillcrest Drive
826 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2490 sqft
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Creek
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4112 sqft
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.
1 of 5
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
1496 Legacy Drive
1496 Legacy Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome for rent in Enclave subdivision in DeKalb. 2 car attached garage; 2 story foyer; painted w/ neutral colors throughout. Newer carpeting and appliances. Great condition! Rent + utilities. No smoking.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
1535 Waterside Drive
1535 Waterside Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ADDRESS SAYS IT ALL.....
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Creek
2005 Frantum Road
2005 Frantum Road, Sycamore, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
This 3/4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse features a den, eating area, kitchen with breakfast bar and ceramic tile surround gas fireplace. Full basement and 2 car attached garage. Newer kitchen appliances, newer a/c unit, and washer and dryer included.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Naperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILSycamore, ILHampshire, ILPingree Grove, ILYorkville, ILHuntley, ILNorth Aurora, IL