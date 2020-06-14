/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 PM
44 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chicago Ridge, IL
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9826 Sayre Avenue
9826 Sayre Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom remodeled unit, located on the first floor, huge closet space, tenant pays electric, laundry first floor, patio/balcony, buzzer system.
Results within 1 mile of Chicago Ridge
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Ridge
1 of 1
Last updated February 20 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.
Results within 10 miles of Chicago Ridge
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$860
588 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, large living rooms and wood cabinetry. Located on a quiet street. Gated entry. Close to West Chatham Park. Easy access to I-94.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6236 S Artesian
6236 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
575 sqft
Recently renovated units that feature hardwood flooring and quality appliances. A short walk to 323-acre Marquette Park, which includes two gyms, basketball and tennis courts, community gardens, a golf course, and a beautiful lagoon.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
4 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chicago Lawn
2 Units Available
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, and Internet access is included. Available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Located in a very walkable neighborhood, close to Marquette Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6230 S Artesian Ave
6230 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
Expansive studio and 1-bedroom apartments feature quality appliances and eat-in kitchens. Parking is available. Close to bus lines 49 and 63. Within walking distance of restaurants and grocery stores.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10740 S Calumet Ave 2W
10740 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188892 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10742 S Calumet Ave 2E
10742 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188899 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ashburn
1 Unit Available
1537 W 83rd St 1st Fl
1537 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
$790 / 1br 1 ba / 1527 W. 83rd street - Property Id: 273602 1br /1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
5957 S Sacramento Dr
5957 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
Nice and cozy 1Bedroom Apt. located in Chicago - Property Id: 294775 Nice & cozy 1Bedroom Apt.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6329 S California Ave
6329 South California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
COZY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 294432 SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM IN SOUTH SHORE. ENJOY THE HARDWOOD FLOORS, MASTER BEDROOM AND ON SITE PARKING.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
14524 Halsted St 4
14524 Halsted Street, Harvey, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Harvey - Property Id: 288641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288641 Property Id 288641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813740)
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8917 S Justine St 2A
8917 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
New beautiful location 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 287144 New Beautiful rehabbed location 1bd 1Bath $825/Month $495/ non refundable move in fee upon approval.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
1721 W 79th St
1721 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Spacious 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253788 Spacious 1Bd 1Bath $950/Month $500/None refundable Move in fee Upon Approval. Tenants Are responsible for Utilities.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
5959 S Sacramento Ave
5959 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Rehabbed 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253767 Studios, 1Bath Unit 1 $900/Month Unit 2 $900/Month Unit 3 $900/Month $500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval. 5959 S. Sacramento Ave.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
2950 W 60th St
2950 W 60th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Rehabbed - Property Id: 253769 Rehabbed 1Bd , 1Bath Unit 1 $900/Month Unit 2 $900/Month Unit 3 $900/Month $500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval. 2950 W 60th St Area: Chicago Lawn Requirements: -Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.
