Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:46 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Channahon, IL with washer-dryers

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
25219 West Buell Street
25219 West Buell Street, Channahon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house has been newly painted with new floors and updated kitchen and bathrooms. This home has central air conditioning and a large yard with a back deck.
Results within 1 mile of Channahon

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1703 Waters Edge Drive
1703 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF MINOOKA. SUPER GREAT LOCATION & CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN AND FOYER FEATURE HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
Results within 5 miles of Channahon

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4344 Timber Ridge Court
4344 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
4344 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4342 Timber Ridge Court
4342 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds. $250 Deposit and $35 per Month.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4300 Timber Ridge Court
4300 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1120 sqft
4300 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/10/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Apts
100 Sharon Drive, Morris, IL
1 Bedroom
$536
Cambridge Apartments senior community located in in Morris, Illinois that serves those 62 and older or handicapped/disabled. The community offers a laundry facility, playground, and more.

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Glen
1417 Broadlawn Drive
1417 Broadlawn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1458 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Idyleside
321 Morris Street
321 Morris Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Why rent an apartment when you can live in this adorable house with your own fenced yard and deck? Conveniently located near I80 and recently remodeled with all new laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new paint, and new bathrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1530 Centennial Drive - 118
1530 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remodeled units, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1521 Centennial Drive - 532
1521 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remolded units, washer and dryer in unit, new appliances, microwave in unit.

Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2303 Ashland Drive
2303 Ashland Drive, Morris, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
FOR RENT: English basement two level 3 bedroom duplex with large fenced back yard. All appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Low maintenance laminate flooring on main level. Carpet on lower level. 2 Full bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Channahon
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
23 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,251
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1203 Violet Lane
1203 Violet Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
Great 1/2 duplex with 2 bedrooms and loft. Full basement. Large Master Bedroom with private full bath. Washer/dryer included. Fenced yard. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Use of Pool and clubhouse included in rent.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls East
722 South Bayles Drive
722 Bayles Dr, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1768 sqft
This 2 story townhome is in move in condition. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath's 1 car attached garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2370 Woodhill Ct
2370 Woodhill Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Very Clean and Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA detached town home in Riverside Townes.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Area
406 Nicholson Street
406 Nicholson Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom unit is just 2 blocks away from St. Francis College ideal for students. Available fully furnished only! Need only bring your toothbrush. Short term lease to run congruent with school year. Full kitchen, modern furniture and fixtures.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4141 OAK TREE Lane
4141 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
2-Story Townhome In Exceptional Old Oaks Subdivision Features New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Appliances, Freshly Painted & Ready For You.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
The Streams of Plainfield
24504 SLEEPY HOLLOW Lane
24504 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2760 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME! HARDWOOD FLOORS*LIVING ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPENS to MASSIVE KITCHEN with STAINLESS APPLIANCES*PANTRY*LOADS OF COUNTER & CABINET SPACE*MORNING or SUN ROOM*MASTER SUITE BOASTS LARGE WIC &

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hacker
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Channahon, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Channahon offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Channahon. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Channahon can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

