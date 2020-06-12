Apartment List
64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
26 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
39 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1325 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1808 Sadler Dr.
1808 Sadler Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1271 sqft
Great 3-bed, 2-bath home available now! - Make this single-story ranch home yours! It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private dining room, and plenty of great outdoor space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1254 sqft
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3107 Sylvan Dr.
3107 Sylvan Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3107 Sylvan Dr. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - This beautifully maintained home has 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom with 1 car attached garage. Also has updated custom trim, windows, and light fixtures throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland Ridge
1 Unit Available
2510 Covington Dr
2510 Covington Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath close to Parkland - 3 Bed 2.5 bath duplex. Close to Heritage Park and Parkland College.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
748 Sedgegrass Dr.
748 Sedgegrass Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1854 sqft
748 Sedgegrass Dr. Available 08/07/20 Available for August! Amazing 3-bed, 2.5 bath home in Champaign! - Available for August! Masterful design and modern luxury come together in this immaculate tri-level home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1827 Parkdale
1827 Parkdale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
1827 Parkdale Available 08/07/20 Available for August! 3-bed, 1-bath house located in Green Meadow Subdivision! - Available for August! This adorable 3-bed, 1-bath house is located in Green Meadow Subdivision.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garden Hills
1 Unit Available
1510 Williamsburg
1510 Williamsburg Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1036 sqft
1510 Williamsburg Available 08/07/20 Conveniently located 3-bed, 1-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This 3-bed home is centrally-located and features an updated kitchen and bath paired with in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
3907 Summer Sage Ct.
3907 Summer Sage Court, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1948 sqft
3907 Summer Sage Ct. Available 08/15/20 3907 Summer Sage Ct. Champaign IL. - 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1404 Centennial
1404 Centennial Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! - (RLNE5719831)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August! Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave.
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1819 sqft
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 07/07/20 3-bedroom Town-home Available for July! - Available in July! This 3-bedroom townhome is perfect for anyone looking for a comfortable, modern home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2405 Lawndale Dr
2405 Lawndale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1025 sqft
Great 3-bedroom, 1-bath home in West Champaign Available for June! - Available in June! Great three bedroom, one bath home in West Champaign. This home has updated flooring throughout, as well as an updated kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
754 Sedgegrass Dr.
754 Sedgegrass Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1664 sqft
754 Sedgegrass Dr. Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available for July! - Available for July! Masterful design and modern luxury come together in this immaculate tri-level duplex.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 W. Washington
208 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
208 W.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 W. Washington
210 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
210 W.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 W. Washington
212 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$924
212 W.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clark
1 Unit Available
205 W. John
205 West John Street, Champaign, IL
205 W. John Available 08/10/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE5469806)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 E Park St
210 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
210 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Huge, Furnished 5-Bedroom Home Near U of I Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This huge, over 2,000 sq. ft., furnished home features so many great amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clark
1 Unit Available
702 S. McKinley Ave.
702 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2084 sqft
CLARK PARK- 3 BED 3 BATH - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the edge of Clark Park, was completely remodeled November 2019, & features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, study, kitchen with new stainless

